'I Promise you will be on the floor': IPL Star's furious warning to fan who filmed his family goes viral - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star wicket-keeper batter, Heinrich Klaasen, was recently involved in a heated altercation with a fan who attempted to secretly record him while he was spending time with his family. The South African cricketer, who has been in exceptional form throughout IPL 2026, made it clear that he would not tolerate the intrusion into his personal life.

The Confrontation

In a video circulating on social media, an agitated Klaasen is seen repeatedly demanding that a fan stop filming. The cricketer expressed his frustration as the fan continued to follow him with a smartphone camera despite being told to stop.

Klaasen was recorded sternly warning the individual:

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"Don’t do it. Listen to me very carefully, don’t do it. I said to you no. Please leave."

Heinrich Klaasen angry at Indian fan for taking photo of his family without permission.



pic.twitter.com/CPzGusxXcm — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 30, 2026

Escalation and Threat

Although the fan offered an apology and praised the team’s performance by saying, “Your team played very nice,” the SRH batter remained firm about his boundaries. Klaasen issued a direct warning when he realized the recording might persist:

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“Thank you very much but don’t take a photo. If I turn around and you take a photo of me and my family, I promise you, you’ll be on the floor. So, just turn around and walk away please.”

As Klaasen attempted to walk away, he noticed the fan’s camera was still active. He turned back one final time to emphasize his point:

“Boss, listen to me very carefully. Stop it. I told you not to take photos. This is my family. Put your camera away.”

A Growing Concern for Player Privacy

This incident highlights the ongoing struggle athletes face regarding privacy during the high-profile IPL season. Klaasen is not the only player to speak out against such breaches. During the 2024 season, Rohit Sharma criticized official broadcasters for airing a private on-field conversation that he had explicitly requested not be recorded.

While Klaasen continues to be a vital asset for Sunrisers Hyderabad on the pitch, this encounter serves as a stark reminder of the personal boundaries he expects fans to respect off the field.

SRH's Dominant Season and Klaasen's Role

The incident comes at a time when Klaasen and SRH are riding high. Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit third on the IPL 2026 points table with 12 points from 9 matches, recording 6 wins and 3 losses, and have been on a five-match winning streak the longest active run in the tournament.

In their most recent and perhaps most remarkable victory, SRH chased down a mammoth 244-run target against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, with Klaasen finishing unbeaten on 65 to guide the side home with 8 balls to spare. It was his fourth half-century of the season, and for the fourth successive year he has crossed the 400-run mark in the IPL for SRH.

A Growing Concern for Player Privacy

This incident highlights the ongoing struggle athletes face regarding privacy during the high-profile IPL season. Klaasen is not the only player to speak out against such breaches. During the 2024 season, Rohit Sharma criticized official broadcasters for airing a private on-field conversation that he had explicitly requested not be recorded.

While Klaasen continues to be one of SRH's most vital match-winners on the pitch, this encounter serves as a stark reminder of the personal boundaries he expects fans to respect off the field.