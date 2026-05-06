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NewsCricket'I provoked people': Ex-India batter breaks silence on shocking IPL 2026 commentary snub
SANJAY MANJREKAR

'I provoked people': Ex-India batter breaks silence on shocking IPL 2026 commentary snub

When the interviewer mentioned the absence of provocative personalities in current broadcasts, Manjrekar responded with notable sincerity.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • His comments provide insight into the exhausting nature of constant travel during the cricket season.
  • His comments were a testimony of his self awareness.
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'I provoked people': Ex-India batter breaks silence on shocking IPL 2026 commentary snubCredits - X

Sanjay Manjrekar has broken his silence regarding his absence from the IPL 2026 broadcasting panel, offering transparent reasons for his departure. As one of the most prominent voices in Indian cricket media, Manjrekar addressed the situation during a recent conversation with Sportstar, acknowledging that his candid style likely influenced the decision.

Reflection on Commentary Style
During the interview, Manjrekar admitted that his direct and often polarizing approach might have contributed to his exclusion this year. He recognized that his commentary frequently elicited strong responses from the audience.

"The other main reason is to give the viewers a little break as well from me," he remarked.

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When the interviewer mentioned the absence of provocative personalities in current broadcasts, Manjrekar responded with notable sincerity: “Maybe that's another reason why I'm not on the panel as well. Okay, I provoked people.” These comments showcase a high level of self awareness regarding how his professional persona is received by the public.

Travel Fatigue and Personal Well-being
Beyond his broadcasting style, the former Indian cricketer cited significant lifestyle changes and the physical demands of the tournament as deciding factors. He explained that he deliberately chose to step back from the rigorous IPL itinerary to find a better personal equilibrium.

"Uh, well, my life has changed a little bit by my own design. There was actually one year when I was doing studio in Mumbai and doing IPL games on the ground, and I was on one of those flights, and it's like Zombieland," Manjrekar shared.

He further detailed the extent of his previous workload: "You sort of go from one place to the other, and I was trying to kill time, and I was looking at my phone, you know, from my travel agent and he would send me those e-tickets. I said, 'Let me just count.' I had taken 46 flights that IPL. And then I said, 'This is... I have to restore some balance. So I have cut down on my travel a lot and focusing on a few important things that will give me, you know, better sort of life health-wise."

His comments provide insight into the exhausting nature of constant travel during the cricket season and highlight his intentional shift toward prioritizing health and a more balanced professional life.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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