Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt has opened up on her marriage life. Andrea has shared some intriguing details about the lifestyle of Kambli and his long struggle with drinking habits for which he underwent rehabilitation at least 14 times.

In a recent interview, the former model revealed that she had filed for divorce with Kambli, but took it back after seeing her husband in a helpless state. Andrea said that she was constantly worried about Kambli's health and chose to stay and support him.

Notably, Andrea is Kambli's second wife after a failed marriage with Noella Lewis. The veteran left-handed batter married Andrea in a civil court in 2006.

"I once thought about it (separating). But I realised that he would be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, and he is obviously more than that," Andrea told freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey on her podcast show.

I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," she added.

After 17 years of marriage, Andrea had filed a police complaint against Kambli in February 2023, citing domestic abuse. The former cricketer had reportedly thrown the handle of a cooking pan at her in an intoxicated condition, which had caused Andrea a head injury.

Andrea also mentioned that it was difficult for her to take care of both Kambli and her children but her son understood everything.

Notably, the couple has two children, a son - Jesus Christiano Kambli, and a daughter - Johanna.

"Most of the time, I had to explain the situation to myself, I am 'Papa' and I am the 'mom' in the family. My son Cristiano understood everything, he didn't bother me at all, he understood all the emotions on my face," she said.

Andrea recently accompanied Kambli to the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Wankhede Stadium, organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), where she was seen helping his husband walk up to receive his award from Sunil Gavaskar.