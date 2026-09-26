/'I see him leading India for a long time': Virat Kohli’s big prediction on Shubman Gill’s captaincy

Virat Kohli has backed Shubman Gill to have a long stint as India captain, praising the youngster's perspective, intensity and clarity in making decisions on the field. Speaking to JioHotstar ahead of India's ODI series against West Indies, Kohli also explained how he has changed his batting approach.
Gill is currently leading India's ODI side, with the team set to face West Indies in a three-match series beginning September 27. The BCCI's announced squad confirms Gill as captain, with Kohli and Rohit Sharma also part of the ODI setup.
Kohli said Gill is still learning in his role as captain but already possesses the qualities required to lead India for a considerable period. "Shubman, the captain, is still learning. He is still young in the role, but he has got the right perspective and the right kind of intensity to lead the Indian team."
Kohli also highlighted Gill's approach to field placements and bowling changes, saying the India captain thinks about different ways of putting opposition batters under pressure. "He thinks of ways to get batters out in the field, which is always a sign of doing something different or staying a step ahead," Kohli said.
According to Kohli, Gill is not hesitant to experiment with field placements, communicate his plans to the bowlers and use different bowling combinations.
The senior batter added that Gill's understanding of leadership situations will continue to improve with experience. "But he has got the desire to lead the Indian cricket team in the right way, which is the most important factor. So, I see him leading for a long time, and he will be absolutely fine," Kohli said.
Kohli also spoke about the change in his mindset while batting in ODIs. He said he has consciously tried to play with greater freedom instead of worrying about expectations surrounding him. "What's changed is, firstly, I promised myself that I'm going to play more freely. I'm not going to worry about the expectations that people might have around me," Kohli said.
The former India captain explained that he had traditionally focused on stabilising the innings, particularly when the team was facing difficult conditions. He now wants to take greater responsibility once he is set at the crease.
Kohli said his aim is to put himself in a position where he can add an additional 30-40 runs to India's total by batting deeper into the innings. "I am making a conscious effort that if I'm set, I can make a difference in the game, where you can get 30-40 extra runs," he said.
The 37-year-old also spoke about the increasing scoring demands in ODI cricket and said India should be capable of reaching totals in the 350-360 range when conditions allow. "If I'm choosing not to take a risk, it's because I'm setting up to eventually get to a point where I say, 'Okay, now press the accelerator,'" Kohli explained.
He added that his willingness to take risks has increased because he believes India's batting depth can handle difficult situations. "I have faith in the fact that there are other players around me who are very good and who will be able to handle the situation," Kohli said.
India will begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies on September 27. The opening match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with the second ODI scheduled for September 30 in Guwahati and the third on October 3 in New Chandigarh.
Gill will lead the ODI side, while Kohli and Rohit are among the senior players selected for the series.
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