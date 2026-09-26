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'I see him leading India for a long time': Virat Kohli’s big prediction on Shubman Gill’s captaincy

Virat Kohli has backed Shubman Gill to lead India for a long time, praising his clarity and intensity as captain. Kohli also opened up about his more attacking batting approach and desire to add extra runs for the team.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
'I see him leading India for a long time': Virat Kohli’s big prediction on Shubman Gill’s captaincy
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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