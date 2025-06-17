South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada delivered a performance to remember in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, picking up an incredible nine-wicket haul. Despite his game-changing contribution, the pace spearhead humbly refused to consider himself a “star.”

“I don’t see myself as a star. I see myself as someone who's willing to give my blood for this team and continue working hard and improving. That's me as a cricketer, always wanting to improve and playing for the badge with a lot of pride,” Rabada said in a post-match media interaction at Lord’s, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The Proteas defeated Australia by five wickets at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground to win their first ICC trophy in 27 years. This marked a historic moment for South African cricket. Rabada’s remarkable effort not only played a pivotal role in the victory but also helped him achieve a personal milestone: he is now South Africa’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests and holds the best strike rate among all bowlers with over 200 wickets in the format.

Reflecting on his effort in the second innings, Rabada added, “I’ve been working extremely hard, and those second-inning spells are the ones that count more when you're a bit tired. You could be behind the game, or you could be ahead of the game. This time, we're behind the game. But I think it was just about staying calm and looking at what's in front of us. That's the way I see myself.”

Markram, Bavuma Guide South Africa to Glory

After Rabada’s heroics with the ball, the Proteas' batting lineup rose to the occasion. Chasing a challenging target of 282, Aiden Markram played a masterful innings of 136, while captain Temba Bavuma contributed a crucial 66 to guide South Africa to a memorable five-wicket win over the Pat Cummins-led side. The match, which lasted just 10 sessions, swung back and forth. South Africa initially had the upper hand after bowling Australia out for 212 in the first innings. However, their own batting faltered as they were bowled out for just 138, handing the momentum back to Australia.

But the Proteas showed remarkable resilience. In the second innings, they put Australia on the back foot at 73/7 before a spirited fightback from Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc helped the Aussies post a competitive lead. Still, on a pitch that had begun to ease out, South Africa’s batters held their nerve. Markram’s counterattacking ton and Bavuma’s calm leadership helped the team chase down the target and lift their first ICC title since the 1998 Champions Trophy.

Surprisingly both Markram and Rabada did incredibly well in the U-19 World Cup SA won in 2014. Markram led the team from front and Rabada was a breakout star.