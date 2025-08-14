Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a revealing statement just months before the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin claimed that he had urged some IPL franchise decision-makers including Chennai Super Kings to sign Australian power-hitter Tim David ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, his advice was brushed aside by teams who felt David’s form had declined.

Released by Mumbai Indians (MI), David was eventually snapped up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for ₹3 crore after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) initiated the bidding. Much to Ashwin’s surprise, there was little competition for the hard-hitting all-rounder.

"I shouldn't say this but I told the decision makers of a few IPL teams to pick him before the last auction. They all said, 'No, his game has dropped off drastically'. I believe the future of T20 cricket is going to be having tall batters with long levers and strong build. They are going to rule the roost if there are no changes brought to the wide line," Ashwin remarked.

Ashwin praised the Australian team management for promoting David up the batting order, calling him a prototype for the future of T20 cricket.

Tim David’s IPL 2025 performance

In RCB’s first-ever IPL title-winning campaign, David featured in 12 matches, playing nine innings and scoring 187 runs at a staggering average of 62.33. His strike rate stood at 185.15, and his contributions included an unbeaten half-century.

Ashwin pointed out how RCB got an incredible bargain:

"A player RCB picked up at base price (INR 3 crore) has taken his game to the next level. It's good to see Australia sending him up the order. A real steal for RCB."

Despite his brilliant form, David missed the final, Qualifier 1, and RCB’s last league game due to injury. He was replaced in the final by Liam Livingstone, who scored 25 off 15 balls.

David’s current international form

In 2025, Tim David has been on fire for Australia in T20 internationals. Batting higher in the order, he has become Australia’s leading T20I run-getter this year. From just four innings, he has scored 265 runs at an average of 88.33 and a blistering strike rate of 212.

His big knocks include:

Maiden T20I hundred against West Indies.

Two consecutive half-centuries in the ongoing T20I series versus South Africa.

David’s explosive displays have only reinforced Ashwin’s belief in the value of tall, powerful batters in modern-day T20s