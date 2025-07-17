'I Still Remember…': Mohammed Shami Shared An Emotional Birthday Message To Daughter Amid Legal Row With Hasin Jahan

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, currently embroiled in a legal tussle with estranged wife Hasin Jahan, took to Instagram to wish his daughter Aaira a heartwarming happy birthday. The post has since gone viral, showcasing the softer side of the fast bowler as he continues to navigate personal challenges off the field.

A Father's Love in Trying Times

Despite the emotional toll of an ongoing legal battle that has gripped headlines for years, Shami made sure to mark his daughter’s special day with a public message that tugged at hearts.

“Dear daughter, I still remember all those nights when we stayed awake, kept talking, kept laughing, and especially your dance. I can’t believe you’re growing up so fast,” Shami wrote in an Instagram post, paired with nostalgic images of happier times. He ended the note by wishing Aaira a life filled with love, joy, peace, and success.

The Legal Dispute with Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan's tumultuous relationship became public in 2018, when Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence, infidelity, and mental harassment. The couple, who got married in 2014, have been locked in a prolonged legal battle ever since. Recently, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay a monthly alimony of ₹1.5 lakh to Hasin Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh to daughter Aaira. The court acknowledged Shami’s high-profile cricketing career and income while issuing the directive.

Hasin Jahan’s Ongoing Accusations

Hasin Jahan has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with Shami’s attitude towards parenting and financial responsibilities. In a recent interview, she claimed that Shami “does not care” and “has not been fulfilling his duties as a father.”

However, Shami’s post on Aaira’s birthday paints a different picture, one of longing, regret, and deep affection.

Shami’s Cricketing Commitment

While personal issues continue to challenge him, Shami has remained a key figure in Indian cricket. He played a vital role in India’s recent campaigns and is expected to lead the bowling attack in the upcoming series, including the 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and WTC fixtures.