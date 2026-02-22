'I Stopped taking pressure two years ago...': Abhishek Sharma breaks silence after three ducks in T20 WC 2026; confident of a comeback

As India prepares for their high-stakes Super 8 opening fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, all eyes are on opening batter Abhishek Sharma. Despite an unprecedented run of three consecutive ducks during the group stages, the young left-hander has delivered a clear message to his critics: his aggressive intent is non-negotiable.

Mindset Over Results

Abhishek Sharma enters the Super 8s without a single run to his name in the tournament so far. However, speaking in a video shared by Star Sports, Sharma explained that he has developed a mental shield against the pressures of international cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“I just enjoy my batting," Sharma stated. “I stopped taking pressure two years ago because I realised the process is in my hands. Practice and training are what I can control, and that’s what I focus on. I enjoy this, so there’s no pressure as such."

The opener emphasized that he would not curb the natural instincts that earned him the world number one T20I ranking earlier this year. “Batters always go through ups and downs. Sometimes the runs come, sometimes they don’t. But I’ve decided that I will play a certain way, with a certain intent. I may or may not succeed, but I won’t change my process or mindset," he added.

Captain’s Shield: Suryakumar Yadav Backs His Opener

The team management, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, has formed a protective ring around the under-fire batter. During the pre-game press conference, Yadav dismissed the outside noise regarding Sharma’s form with a touch of humor and firm confidence.

"Jo log chinta kar rahe unke liye mai chinta karta hu ki wo kyu chinta kar rahe. Team ko pata hai wo kaisa karta hai Abhishek Sharma ne bhut kiya hai agar nhi kar raha to is bar hum kar lenge uske liye," Yadav told reporters. (I worry for those who are worried about him. The team knows what he brings. Abhishek Sharma has contributed a lot in the past. If he is not scoring this time, we will perform on his behalf.)

The Statistical Paradox and Tactical Threats

Despite his recent zeroes, Sharma remains a statistical phenomenon in 2026. In the eight T20Is he has played this calendar year, he maintains a staggering strike rate of 224.69 and has already registered two half-centuries.

However, South Africa may look to exploit a recurring vulnerability. Sharma’s last two dismissals have come against right-arm off-spinners who denied him room. With Aiden Markram leading the Proteas, there is significant speculation that the South African captain might choose to bowl himself during the powerplay to capitalize on this trend.

Super 8 Stakes

For Abhishek Sharma, the clash against South Africa is more than just a match; it is an opportunity to validate the "process" he holds so dear. As India looks to start their Super 8 campaign with a victory, the success of Sharma's high-risk approach will be a primary factor in determining whether the Men in Blue can dismantle the undefeated South African bowling attack.