Tanvir Ahmed has stirred debate ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 with a bold claim about Pakistan’s young batter Saim Ayub and India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian side got their campaign off to a flying start as the defending champions humbled hosts UAE with an emphatic nine-wicket win. UAE were bundled out for just 57 runs, and India chased down the modest target in only 4.3 overs, losing one wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball by producing a sensational spell, finishing with four wickets for just seven runs in 2.1 overs. In the chase, Abhishek Sharma smashed a quick 30, while Shubman Gill added 20 as India got across the line without breaking a sweat.

The attention now shifts to the much-awaited group stage encounter between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. Historically, India have dominated their arch-rivals in white-ball cricket, and given their current form and squad depth, they once again appear favorites. Yet, T20 cricket’s unpredictability keeps the game wide open.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Audacious Claim

In the buildup, former Pakistan all-rounder Tanvir Ahmed made headlines with an audacious prediction. Despite Bumrah’s reputation as arguably the finest fast bowler in world cricket and the greatest speedster India has ever produced, Ahmed expressed confidence that 23-year-old Saim Ayub would go after him.

"I think Saim Ayub will hit Bumrah for six sixes in this Asia Cup," Ahmed said, leaving fans divided over the bold statement.

ALSO READ - From Pahalgam Tensions To No Rohit-Virat: 5 Reasons Why India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Aren’t Selling

About Ayub

Ayub, who debuted for Pakistan in 2024, has so far played 41 T20 matches, batting in 39 of them. He has accumulated 816 runs at an average of 22.10 with a strike rate of 136.4. His highest score remains an unbeaten 98, and he has crossed fifty on four occasions.

Before taking on India, Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign on Friday against Oman. Ahead of the game, Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson sparked further headlines by hailing Mohammed Nawaz as "best spinner in world cricket." Nawaz, who recently bagged a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the tri-nation T20 final at Sharjah, will spearhead Pakistan’s spin unit along with wrist spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

Hesson’s comments evoked memories of the early 1980s when Imran Khan would confidently declare that Wasim Akram was the best bowler, Javed Miandad the best batter, and Abdul Qadir the best spinner. However, unlike the charismatic conviction of Imran’s proclamations, Hesson’s statements seemed more forceful and far less persuasive when asked if Sunday’s clash would boil down to a wrist spin battle of Abrar and Sufiyan against India’s Kuldeep and Varun.