'I Think The Desperation That Was': Rohit Sharma Reveals Winning Mantra Behind UndefeatedT20 World Cup 2024

India’s ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, praised the team for their tremendous hunger and desperation during the T20 World Cup 2024, which ended India’s 13-year wait for an ICC trophy. Since their 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, India had often come close but faltered in the final stages. However, this squad showed remarkable resilience and nerves of steel by winning the tournament undefeated.

Rohit acknowledged the team's achievement saying, “Ek bhi match naa haarna aur ja ke World Cup jeetna ye bahut badi baat hai (Not losing a single match and then going on to win the World Cup is a huge achievement).”

He added, “I think wo desperation jo sab players ke andar tha aur humare jo support team thi unme tha, sab logo ne ek saath milkar contribute kiya aur eventually jab hum World Cup jeete sabko pata hi hai kitna badhiya celebration hua jab hum Bombay aaye. (I think the desperation that was within all the players and our support staff, everyone contributed together, and eventually when we won the World Cup, everyone knows how incredible the celebrations were when we came back to Mumbai).”

Rohit's WC Ambitions

Rohit, who recently retired from Test cricket ahead of the England tour but continues with limited-overs cricket, has resumed training for India’s upcoming Australia tour a critical event for his ODI career. The BCCI has confirmed that the places of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI World Cup squad are not guaranteed; both players will have to prove their form in the upcoming series. Additionally, Rohit is expected to relinquish captaincy prior to the Australia tour, with Shubman Gill being a probable successor.

Fitness Test

India’s ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, is set to undertake fitness assessments at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. This comes in preparation for the Men in Blue’s tour of Australia, where India is scheduled to play a three-match ODI and T20I series. Rohit is anticipated to participate in the ODI series beginning on October 19.If Rohit features in the ODI matches, it will mark his first competitive outing since the IPL 2025 season, where he represented the Mumbai Indians. His most recent international appearance was a commanding innings of 76 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, guiding India to victory.

According to a report by The Times of India, Rohit will report to the CoE from September 13 and stay for two to three days to undergo a series of fitness evaluations, including the newly introduced Bronco test, which measures aerobic endurance through shuttle runs. In addition to fitness testing, Rohit will take part in practice sessions to fine-tune his preparations. Due to the Duleep Trophy final also taking place at the CoE from September 11-15, Rohit will train on a different ground within the same facility.