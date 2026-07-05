/'I told him first': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals only person he informed about historic India debut before the world - WATCH

"It feels really good. Playing for India is the biggest thing for any Indian because every cricketer wants to represent the country and make the country proud. First of all, I went to my room and told my father. He is staying with me. I told him first. I didn't tell anyone else. Also, my mother and my coach, Romi sir. Dad was happy and he told me to keep doing the same things. There is no pressure. Just back your own game," Sooryavanshi told the BCCI.