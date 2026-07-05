/'I told him first': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals only person he informed about historic India debut before the world - WATCH

A new chapter in Indian cricket was written on July 4, 2026, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to ever represent the nation at the international level. Standing in the playing XI for the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, the 15 year and 99 day old left handed opener did not just break domestic records; he became the youngest T20I debutant in the history of all Test playing nations.
Before the action began in Manchester, teammate Tilak Varma presented the young prodigy with his official India cap, offering a powerful message of encouragement.
"First of all, this is a proud moment for you and your family. They have really worked hard behind you. You have earned this cricket cap with your hard work. Play fearless cricket and nothing changes here. Play with the right attitude and a smile on your face," Tilak Varma told Sooryavanshi.
The Secret Reveal and Family Joy
Reflecting on the milestone, Sooryavanshi admitted that the very first thing he did after receiving the cap was head straight to his hotel room to inform his father, Sanjiv, who has been traveling alongside him.
"It feels really good. Playing for India is the biggest thing for any Indian because every cricketer wants to represent the country and make the country proud. First of all, I went to my room and told my father. He is staying with me. I told him first. I didn't tell anyone else. Also, my mother and my coach, Romi sir. Dad was happy and he told me to keep doing the same things. There is no pressure. Just back your own game," Sooryavanshi told the BCCI.
An incredibly special moment in the #TeamIndia camp today— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2026
Presenting T20I cap no. 122, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hvOZdSN3Ow
An Entertaining Cameo and Eclipsing Tendulkar
Sooryavanshi's first outing on the international stage was brief but highly entertaining. He aggressively launched two sixes, scoring 14 runs from 10 balls, before England's Will Jacks managed to dismiss him via a stumping.
By making his debut, the teenager bypassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 205 days old when he played his first match for India against Pakistan in November 1989. Sooryavanshi also claimed the record for India's youngest male T20I cricketer, a title previously held by Washington Sundar, who was 18 years and 80 days old during his 2017 debut against Sri Lanka.
The Journey to Old Trafford
The path to this debut required patience. Sooryavanshi was previously selected for the two match T20I series against Ireland in June but remained on the bench. His chance was further delayed when the opening match of the England series in Chester le Street was completely abandoned due to rain.
His childhood coach, Manish Ojha, called the moment incredibly emotional, stating that the teenager's relentless dedication and heavy run scoring earned him this shot. Ojha emphasized that the international stage is the next natural step for the batter to prove his caliber, following strong showings in both the IPL and the Under 19 World Cup.
Indian T20 skipper Shreyas Iyer voiced immense belief in the rookie's temperament, noting that he displays zero nerves despite the fierce battle for positions in the national setup.
"You've seen him in the past couple of months. How he takes on bowlers shows his confidence. No pressure to play him. He deserves the spot," India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer said. "He doesn't take pressure at all. He's unflinching, good to have him around. He's aware of what'll come in these matches.
"He's got a calm demeanour, the way he bats in the nets shows what sort of character he is. The competition for spots is high, game after game, with the talent India has provided in the last two years," Iyer added.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.