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'I told him first': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals only person he informed about historic India debut before the world - WATCH

A new chapter in Indian cricket was written on July 4, 2026, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to ever represent the nation at the international level during 2nd T20I vs England.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:56 AM IST
'I told him first': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals only person he informed about historic India debut before the world - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - X (Cric Crazy Johns)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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