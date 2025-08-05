'I Took 20 Wickets In BGT Sir': Mohammed Siraj Hits Back At Reporter Questioning His Form

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj delivered a sensational performance on the final day of the 5th Test at The Oval, guiding India to a nail-biting 6-run win over England. With England chasing 374, Siraj's fiery spell shattered their resistance as they folded for 367 in 85.1 overs. This triumph marked India’s narrowest-ever win in Test cricket, sealing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 and etching the victory into the annals of Indian cricketing history.

Siraj Claims Five, Ends Series as Leading Wicket-Taker

Siraj was instrumental in India’s comeback, finishing with five wickets in the innings and 23 wickets in the series more than any other bowler. His final-day scalps included Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson, the last of whom was dismissed by a scorching yorker that sealed the game. With this performance, Siraj became only the third Indian pacer after Kapil Dev and Jasprit Bumrah to take more than 20 wickets in multiple Test series.

Siraj Shuts Down Reporter Who Questioned His Form

During the post-match press conference, Siraj addressed criticism over his showing in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “I took 20 wickets in BGT, sir,” he clarified. “When Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) was bowling well, my only job was to bowl in partnership as much as possible.”

Siraj also emphasized the importance of control in tough conditions. “I didn't want to try too much because if I tried hard, I could leak runs and allow the pressure to shift.”

Kohli’s Praise: ‘Siraj Puts Everything on the Line’

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who has long been a vocal supporter of Siraj, was quick to laud the pacer on social media. He highlighted Siraj's grit and dedication in a post on X, saying, “Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him.”

Kohli praised the bowling duo of Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for engineering a collapse from 317/4 to 367 all out a moment that turned the match and brought India level in the series.

A Breakthrough Overseas Tour for Siraj

The Oval Test was not just a win for India, but a personal milestone for Siraj. Bowling the most overs among all bowlers across both teams in the five-match series, Siraj solidified his position as India’s go-to pacer in overseas conditions. With consistent performances in both Australia and England now under his belt, Siraj’s stature as one of India’s elite red-ball bowlers continues to rise.