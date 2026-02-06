'I Trust my skills': 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Team India react to historic sixth U-19 WC triumph

Following a high-scoring final where over 700 runs were recorded, the Indian Under-19 team celebrated a record-extending sixth World Cup title. From the "Boss Baby" Vaibhav Suryavanshi to head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the mood in the camp was one of quiet satisfaction and immense pride in a long-term development process.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Player of the Match & Series

The 14-year-old prodigy, who decimated England with a 175-run masterclass, credited months of rigorous preparation for his success on the big stage.

"Feeling really good. All the preparation, the effort from the support staff, all the games we played - the Asia Cup and the series leading up to this - everything has brought us to this moment. We were not taking too much pressure, tried to keep it simple and do the things we have done through the tournament," Suryavanshi said during the presentation ceremony.

Reflecting on his composure during the final, he added: "The preparation has been good, not only from Asia Cup, but from the last 8-9 months everyone has worked hard. We know the kind of work we have put in during that period. I trust my skills and I knew I have the capability to perform in the big games."

Hrishikesh Kanitkar: Pride in Development

Head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who has now overseen multiple successful campaigns, highlighted the role of the BCCI’s infrastructure in this victory.

"It's a great feeling and I've been here before, but for these boys, it's really going to be special and after the fight that the England team put up, I think it was a fabulous game and from such a situation, it's great," Kanitkar noted.

He specifically pointed toward the Centre of Excellence (CoE) and the presence of VVS Laxman: "It is one of the major roles (on the work of the team management). That's what we do at the Centre of Excellence, BCCI. And so we are happy to see the development. The trophy is obviously, we play for the trophies. But the development is there and that's happening. And Laxman's here with me who heads the CoE. So, you know, it's good to see." Regarding celebrations, the coach kept it grounded: "Just quiet. We'll just have our dinner and go back to sleep."

The Players' Perspective

The squad members shared their thoughts on the intensity of the final and the satisfaction of reclaiming the trophy after their 2024 defeat.

Abhigyan Kundu reflected on the pressure and the "revenge" aspect:

"Sometimes, I felt the pressure that England were batting a little bit stronger. So we just had to have the patience and just back ourselves and our bowlers the way they bowled. They were extremely good and the lines which they bowled were extremely good. Nothing else. We have won six titles. Now we are going to celebrate it like we did when we were playing match by match. So it's the hard work which we have paid for the last two years and the one which we lost two years back against Australia. So we have taken revenge. Now we are the defending champions for the next World Cup." On Suryavanshi, he added: "He played extremely fabulous. The way he batted, he kept the England bowlers on the back foot. What I like the most is that he played his natural game and it was very good."

Kanishk Chouhan, who helped seal the win, discussed the tactical approach:

"I will try and keep doing well and want to contribute to the team as much as I can. Sir (Kanitkar) just told me to be calm and do your role well, not think about the score. We knew they would come hard at us, 700 runs were scored. We just wanted to bowl the correct line and lengths."

Aaron George expressed a sense of disbelief regarding the achievement:

"It hasn't really sunk in, I want to celebrate with my teammates. Vaibhav did a great job, we batted them out of the game. Nothing specific, but let's see."

The Legacy

With this 100-run victory, Ayush Mhatre joins an elite list of Indian captains including Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw. The team’s focus now shifts from the Harare Sports Club to a well-deserved celebration of two years of hard work.