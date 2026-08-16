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'I’ve dreamt of this moment': Devdutt Padikkal reflects on maiden Test ton in India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

Devdutt Padikkal reflected on his maiden Test century after scoring a career-best 167 against Sri Lanka in Galle. The left-hander said he had worked relentlessly for two years to be ready when his opportunity arrived.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
'I’ve dreamt of this moment': Devdutt Padikkal reflects on maiden Test ton in India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'I’ve dreamt of this moment': Devdutt Padikkal reflects on maiden Test ton in India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
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