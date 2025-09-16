'I Want Bowling, Not Runs': Shahid Afridi Slams Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi After Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Defeat To India

IND vs PAK: Pakistan’s crushing seven-wicket defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 has left former captain Shahid Afridi seething. Chasing a modest target of 128 runs, the men in green fell short in every department, allowing India to complete the chase in just 15.5 overs. The defeat sparked outrage among former players, fans, and critics alike.

Afridi Targets Son-in-Law Shaheen Afridi

Afridi’s anger was particularly directed at his son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi, for a disappointing bowling performance. Speaking to Samaa TV, he criticised Shaheen for conceding 23 runs in 2 overs without taking a wicket.

“Thankfully, Shaheen scored some runs, which helped our team to go past the 100-run mark. But I don’t want runs from Shaheen, I want bowling from Shaheen,” Afridi said. He stressed that Shaheen’s main role is to swing the new ball and break partnerships early, urging him to sharpen his skills and employ psychological tactics to unsettle opposition batters.

Advice To Shaheen: Focus On Bowling

Afridi emphasised that Shaheen should play mind games and focus on winning matches with his bowling. “Shaheen should understand that his role is to swing the new ball and take wickets in the beginning. He should focus on his game plan. I would like him to win the match for Pakistan with his bowling,” Afridi added.

Criticism Of PCB And Domestic Cricket

Afridi’s ire extended beyond the players to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the state of domestic cricket. He labelled the system “third class” and blamed it for producing players ill-equipped for international competition.

“You need to better the domestic system in Pakistan, invest money, bring qualified coaches, and help players develop a progressive mindset that can cope with the demands of the game. I am tired of asking the PCB to do this. Please focus on domestic cricket. Just do one favour to Pakistan, make their domestic system strong,” he said.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup Future In Jeopardy

Pakistan now faces the UAE on September 17 in a crucial virtual knockout match. If the UAE manage an upset, the men in green will be eliminated from the Asia Cup 2025, adding immense pressure on the team to bounce back from their disastrous loss to India.