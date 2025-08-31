Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi recently revisited one of cricket’s most iconic moments Yuvraj Singh’s astonishing feat of hitting six sixes in an over off England’s Stuart Broad during the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. Modi revealed a special reward associated with this historic achievement. Before the tournament began, Modi visited the Indian dressing room and announced that anyone who managed to hit six sixes or take six wickets in an over would be rewarded with a Porsche car. Yuvraj was the only player to complete this extraordinary feat, accomplishing it during a must-win match against England.

Recounting the moment, Modi shared, “Yuvraj looks at me on the boundary… he raises the bat and he comes running to me, ‘I want my Porsche.’ I said, give me the bat.” Modi fulfilled his promise by gifting Yuvraj the luxury car and requested the bat used for the six sixes, which remains a prized piece in his collection. He revealed it on Michael Clarke's podcast.

Yuvraj’s explosive batting played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph. He scored an impressive 148 runs in six matches, averaging 29.60 with a striking strike rate of 194.74. His brilliant 58 off just 16 balls against England, featuring the six consecutive sixes, remains an unforgettable highlight. Additionally, he contributed a breathtaking 70 off 30 balls in the semifinal against Australia.

This legendary innings not only electrified cricket fans worldwide but also cemented Yuvraj Singh’s legacy in the T20 format and India’s cricketing history.

Stuart Broad On That Incident

Looking back on that over for the first time in 17 years, Stuart Broad previously confessed on Sky Sports he was lucky not to have been called for a waist-high no ball during the sequence. “I've never watched that back, but I must admit, I got lucky to get away with a no ball,” Broad told former England captain Michael Atherton. The two joked, "It could’ve been seven sixes!"

Broad also admitted he had never seen the footage of the six sixes until recently. “I've never watched it. So thank you for the opportunity 17 years on,” he told Atherton.

In the historic game, India emerged victorious by 18 runs. Yuvraj further impressed with a magnificent 70 off 30 balls in the semifinal against Australia, as India went on to win the inaugural T20 World Cup.