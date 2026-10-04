Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'I want Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age': Sunil Gavaskar on Sharma’s 92 and 2027 retirement

'I want Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age': Sunil Gavaskar on Sharma’s 92 and 2027 retirement

Sunil Gavaskar has revealed why Rohit Sharma’s 92 in the third ODI against West Indies left him disappointed. Gavaskar hopes Rohit can surpass his age in ODI hundreds before potentially retiring after the 2027 World Cup.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
'I want Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age': Sunil Gavaskar on Sharma’s 92 and 2027 retirement
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore despite slight dip
2
3
4
5