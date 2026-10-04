/'I want Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age': Sunil Gavaskar on Sharma’s 92 and 2027 retirement

“For me, it’s a special thing when a player’s hundreds outnumber his age at retirement. It shows the kind of career they have had and the standard they have kept for so many years. That is why I really want Rohit to reach that mark. In my last year of international cricket, I wanted to get as many Test centuries as my age, and I got out in the 90s thrice. If I’d got those hundreds, then my centuries would have matched the age of my retirement, which was 38,” he added.