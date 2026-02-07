'I Want to scare everyone': Hardik Pandya fires brutal warning to oppositions ahead of T20 WC 2026, sets sights on 4-5 more ICC trophies

Indian superstar all-rounder Hardik Pandya has signaled a bold new chapter in his career ahead of India’s T20 World Cup opener against the USA. Despite a decade of international cricket under his belt, Pandya believes his true journey is only just commencing, with a specific focus on becoming a "scary" force with the bat.

A New Beginning After Ten Years

Speaking in a featured video for Star Sports, Pandya dismissed the idea that he is reaching the twilight of his career. Instead, he framed his experience as a foundation for a more dominant future.

"I stand by it (on his earlier message of winning multiple ICC trophies at least for India). My journey has just started, it is not 10 years. This Hardik has 10 years of experience in life. More exciting and scarier. I want to win as many ICC trophies as possible and a minimum of 4-5 more for India, I will make sure to make it happen. The idea is to get better and stronger. I feel I will be very scary. The potential I have as a player, especially as a batter, I genuinely want to scare everyone now," Pandya stated.

Prioritizing Sport Over Luxury

Addressing his public persona and love for high-end fashion, Pandya emphasized that his commitment to the game remains his highest priority. He offered a unique perspective on the value of his performance versus his possessions:

"You buy things to use it, if you are scared then do not buy it. When I play, the catch I take is more expensive than the watch I wear. I play the sport, when the ball comes to me, it is more priceless than anything else I wear here or outside."

Proven Impact: Recent ICC Performances

Pandya’s ambitious claims are backed by his critical contributions to India’s recent white-ball campaigns:

ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

Batting: Amassed 144 runs across six innings, maintaining a 48.00 average and a strike rate above 151.

Bowling: Captured 11 wickets at an average of 17.36. His match-winning spell of 3/20 in the final against South Africa removing power-hitters Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller was instrumental in India's title victory.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Batting: Contributed 99 runs in four innings with a top score of 45.

Bowling: Secured four wickets at an average of 35.75, including best figures of 2/31.

The 2026 Campaign Begins

As India begins its title defense at the Wankhede Stadium against the USA, the spotlight remains firmly on Pandya. Known for his self-confidence and flair, fans and opponents alike are waiting to see if his "scarier" batting evolution will manifest on the world stage. For Pandya, the objective is clear: turning his immense potential into a legacy defined by a record-breaking haul of ICC silverware.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj