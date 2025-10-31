'I Was Dropped But...': Jemimah Rodrigues’ Emotional Post-Match Interview Wins Hearts Across India

Jemimah Rodrigues was overwhelmed with emotion on Thursday night after producing one of the greatest innings in Indian women’s cricket history. The star batter struck a sublime unbeaten 127 to guide India to a historic five-wicket victory over Australia in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 semifinal, securing the team’s place in the final against South Africa on November 2. India was staring at trouble during the record chase of 339 after losing both openers inside the first ten overs. However, Jemimah, alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur, rebuilt the innings with remarkable calm and belief. The pair stitched together a match-changing 167-run stand for the third wicket, shifting the momentum away from the defending champions and putting India on course for a famous win. This marks India’s third Women’s World Cup final appearance after 2005 and 2017.

The knock also placed Jemimah in elite company, making her only the second player in Women’s ODI World Cup history to score a century in a knockout chase, after England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt.

As soon as the match ended, Jemimah broke down during the post-match presentation, speaking straight from the heart about her journey, struggles and faith.

“I want to thank Jesus, could not do this on my own. I want to thank my mom, dad and coach and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month, it feels like a dream and it still has not sunk in. Initially, I was just playing and I keep talking to myself. Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there and he fought for me. A lot inside me was left, but was trying to stay calm,” she said, receiving thunderous applause at the stadium.

Jemimah also shared why she chose not to celebrate her century. For her, this innings was not about personal milestones but finishing the job for India.

“Not about me, wanted to win this match for India, and wanted to take this through. Today was not about my fifty or my hundred, about making India win. Everything that happened so far, was a setup for this. Last year, I was dropped from this World Cup. I was in good form. But things kept happening back-to-back, and could not control anything. I have almost cried every day through this tour. Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything,” she concluded.

Her words reflected not just relief, but redemption ; a comeback story fueled by faith, resilience and unbreakable belief. India now stands one win away from their first-ever Women’s World Cup trophy.