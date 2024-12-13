Former India player Vinod Kambli has finally spoken about the financial help he got from his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar. In an interview, Kambli spoke about how Sachin stood for him during his tough times. There have been a lot of talks going around the bonding of childhood friends Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli as some feel that there is a rift going on while a few believe they are good with each other.

Started playing cricket together, Sachin ended up becoming one of the legends of the game while Kambli despite a great start, destroyed his career. He is still struggling with a lot of health issues because of his alcohol consumption.

"I had two heart attacks. My wife rushed me to Lilavati Hospital, and it was Sachin who helped me through it. He paid for my two surgeries in 2013," Kambli said during an interview on The Vickey Lalwani Show.

"There was a time I felt Sachin didn't help me, but I was frustrated. The truth is, he has done everything for me. Our childhood bond has always been strong."

"My wife Andrea and kids, Jesus and Johanna, have been my strongest supporters. They have stood by me and ensured I get the care I need. I’m ready to go to rehab. I want to get better for my family”, he added.

Vinod Kambli came into the limelight when he came to visit the Ramakant Achrekar Memorial in Mumbai where Sachin Tendulkar and other former cricketers were also there. Kambli looked weak and was sitting on a wheelchair. After seeing this, a lot of fans expressed their concerns about the former left-hand batter's health.

"I don’t fear anything anymore because my family and friends are with me. I owe it to them and to myself to fight through this."