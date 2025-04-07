'I Was Not Able To Digest...': Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Champions Trophy 2025 Snub After His Heroics For Gujarat Titans

Pacer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday said he was initially struggling to come to terms after being dropped from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Siraj delivered an outstanding performance to return figures of 4/17 in Gujarat Titans' seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Siraj said, "At one time, I was not able to digest it (having not been picked for Champions Trophy) but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game."

He added, "Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I'm enjoying my bowling.

"As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind (on him being dropped) but I cheered myself up and was looking forward to the IPL.

"When you execute what you are trying to deliver, you stay at the top. When you move the ball both in and out and it works instinctively, it gives you a different feeling."

Siraj was delighted that he could perform so well with his parents watching him from the stands.

"When you come to your home ground, it's a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up. I have played seven years for RCB. I have worked hard on my bowling and also on my mindset, it's working really well for me," Siraj said.

Bowling first, GT restricted SRH to 152 for eight.

Shubman Gill Praises Bowlers

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill lavished praise on his bowlers after their comfortable victory over hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad, terming them "game-changers" in the shortest format.

"Bowlers are game-changers, especially in this format. Lot of people talk about T20s, batting and hitting, but we think matches are won by bowlers and that is why there is a lot of emphasis on bowlers (in this franchise)."

Gill led from the front with the bat, remaining not out on 61 off 43 balls. The skipper was also pleased to see the talented Washington Sundar excelling on GT debut.

"He (Washington) was very close (to playing) in the game against Mumbai. He was padded the whole game, but with the impact player rule, it gives you an opportunity to play someone else (if you need an extra bowler)," Gill said of Washington.

"It was all about having a good partnership, and we said once we are set, we will take it from there."

About Siraj, Gill said, "The energy he brings is tremendous. When playing against him, you want him in your team. His energy is infectious."

On his part, Washington said the advice from his captain was to take the game deep.

"Skipper kept telling me to play as deep as possible. Got off to a good start and wanted to bat as deep as possible and finish for the team.

"This has been the trend in Hyderabad in the last few years. In the second innings, the wicket gets better and easier to chase 160-170 on the board. I was well aware of it and it helped me."

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said, "Not a traditional Hyderabad wicket, tough to get fluency in your innings. At the end there, it did not spin as much as we thought. A few (runs) short and they batted well," he added.