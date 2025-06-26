‘I Was Panicking’: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Final Jitters And How Virat Kohli’s Calm Inspired India’s T20 World Cup Glory

In a candid interview, Rohit opened up about his emotional rollercoaster, the pressure of leadership, and how Virat Kohli’s calm demeanor proved instrumental in India scripting history.

"I Was Panicking" – Rohit’s Honest Admission

"I was panicking. I wasn’t comfortable. I thought we’d let them into the game. Of course, in the back of my mind, I always believed our lower middle order, although it hadn’t batted much during the tournament, had made an impact whenever given the opportunity,” Rohit told JioHotstar.

Virat Kohli: The Calm in the Chaos

At that moment of crisis, Virat Kohli walked in and anchored the innings with a masterful 76 off 59 balls. It was Kohli at his best, patient, composed, unshakable. "If you hit three boundaries in the first over, then you’ve started well. That’s what every cricketer wants. The experience of playing for India for so many years helps. You can control your emotions, control your thoughts, and stay in the moment. I’m sure he was thinking the same: ‘Today is the day I need to be focused.’ Not worrying about what happened before. And he played a brilliant innings, a fantastic partnership with Axar," said Rohit.

Axar Patel’s Silent Brilliance

While Kohli held the innings together, Axar Patel played the perfect foil. His quickfire 47 off 31 balls helped swing momentum in India’s favor. "Not many people are talking about Axar’s knock, but it was the game-changer. Scoring 47 off 31 at that stage was vital. And we needed one player to bat through the innings; Virat did that brilliantly," Rohit on Jio Hotstar.

The duo’s partnership of 72 runs lifted India to a defendable total of 176/7, turning what looked like a potential collapse into a competitive finish.

Final Word: From Panic to Glory

Rohit’s vulnerability, Kohli’s composure, and the team’s collective grit were at the heart of this victory. India didn’t just win a trophy; they reclaimed their dominance on the world stage and gave fans a night to remember forever.