'I Was Paralysed In One Leg': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On Painful Journey To Comeback

Shreyas Iyer’s cricketing career has been a rollercoaster of highs and painful lows. Just over two years ago, he was battling a severe back injury that nearly ended his journey. His sciatica nerve, which runs from the lower back to the foot, was affected in 2023 and led to paralysis in his right leg. “No one can understand the pain I went through. I was totally paralysed in one leg,” Iyer revealed in a candid interview with GQ India.

The pain was unbearable, he recalled, describing how it shot down to his tiny toe. Unlike spine surgery where rods can be inserted, a snapped nerve was far more dangerous and unpredictable. Yet, Iyer’s resilience saw him return to the cricket field stronger than ever.

Champions Trophy Heroics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After his recovery, Iyer became one of India’s standout performers in the Champions Trophy 2025. Scoring 243 runs in five innings, he was India’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, underlining his value in the middle order. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed gave India stability during crucial moments.

IPL 2025: A Season to Remember

Iyer carried his form into the IPL 2025, where he not only led Punjab Kings to the final but also excelled with the bat. With 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a blistering strike rate of 175.07, he finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer of the season. His six half-centuries, including a best of 97*, highlighted his consistency and hunger to succeed.

This came after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title, proving his credentials as a capable leader. Despite that success, KKR released him, a decision that surprised many. Punjab Kings, however, embraced him, giving him freedom and respect.

Finding Freedom at Punjab Kings

Speaking about his captaincy philosophy, Iyer stressed the importance of mutual trust. “I offer a lot as a captain and player. If I get respect, anything can be accomplished,” he said. He credited Punjab Kings’ management, coaches, and players for fully backing him.

Being involved in every team meeting and contributing strategically gave him confidence and control. “This is something I love,” Iyer admitted, highlighting how the environment at Punjab Kings allowed him to thrive both as a leader and player.

Despite his success, Iyer was not picked for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Yet, he remains determined. “I can only control the controllable. I can only keep working on my skills and strength,” he said. Shreyas Iyer’s story is one of grit, determination, and resilience a reminder that setbacks can pave the way for even greater comebacks.