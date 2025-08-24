‘I Was Too Nervous To Ask For A Picture’: Dewald Brevis Shares First Meeting With His Idol AB de Villiers

South Africa’s young batting sensation Dewald Brevis has shared a heartwarming story about how he first met his idol AB de Villiers. Known as ‘Baby AB’ for his shot-making skills and uncanny resemblance to the South African legend, Brevis recalled how he was left completely star-struck in his initial encounter with de Villiers.

Nervous Encounter At Restaurant

Brevis revealed that the first time he saw AB de Villiers was at a restaurant, Hazlewood Culture Club, where he was dining with his family. Despite being desperate for a picture, Brevis was too nervous to approach the Proteas great.

“I will always remember that day. We were at a restaurant with my brother and family, and AB and his wife just walked past us. I wanted to ask for a picture, but I froze. Then his wife encouraged him, saying, ‘AB, come AB, come for a picture,’ and that’s how I finally got it,” Brevis told SuperSport.

Chance Meeting At School

A few days later, Brevis got another chance to meet his idol this time at school. “A student in grade eight came running and told us AB was here. We rushed, skipped the queue, and went straight into the office. There he was AB himself. I was so star-struck that I couldn’t get any words out,” Brevis said.

The young batter remembered how he struggled to hold a conversation with de Villiers but still managed to ask him for something special.

Asking For AB’s Number

Brevis said that as de Villiers was preparing to leave, he suddenly gathered courage. “We were walking with him and I just blurted out, ‘AB, you can say no, but can I please have your number?’ I don’t even know how those words came out,” Brevis recalled.

To his surprise, AB de Villiers agreed and shared his number. Brevis later sent him a thank-you message, which became the beginning of a mentor-student bond.

From Idol To Mentor

The lockdown period gave Brevis and de Villiers more time to connect, and their relationship slowly evolved. Brevis said that since that day, AB has been in touch, offering him guidance and support as he continues to grow as an international cricketer.

Brevis made his debut for South Africa in August 2023 against Australia and has featured in 14 matches across formats so far. The youngster continues to draw comparisons with his idol, both for his explosive stroke play and his resemblance to the modern-day legend.