I Was Treated Differently..., Usman Khawaja Levels Racism Claim In Emotional Farewell
Usman Khawaja’s emotional retirement announcement at the SCG turned into a powerful indictment of racial stereotyping in Australian cricket, reshaping the legacy of one of the nation’s most influential modern batters.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
  • • Usman Khawaja’s SCG retirement press conference turned into a searing critique of racial stereotyping in Australian cricket.
  • • The former opener detailed media double standards during injury controversies in the ongoing Ashes series.
  • • Khawaja retires with over 8,000 international runs, leaving behind a legacy that extends beyond numbers.
Usman Khawaja announced his retirement from international cricket after the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG, but it was not the farewell Australia expected. Instead, the 39-year-old used his final press conference to expose what he described as long-standing racial stereotyping and unequal treatment within Australian cricket, a moment that now transcends sport. Khawaja’s words matter because he is not just any retiring cricketer. He is Australia’s first Muslim Test player, a cornerstone of multiple Ashes campaigns, and a symbol of the country’s evolving cricketing identity. His decision to speak out has reignited uncomfortable questions about race, media bias, and accountability in elite sport.

A Farewell That Became a Reckoning

What began as a routine retirement announcement quickly shifted tone. Speaking at the SCG with his family present, Khawaja revealed how criticism during the ongoing Ashes series cut deeper than performance analysis.

He pointed to the backlash he faced after missing a Test due to back spasms, an injury he insisted was beyond his control. According to Khawaja, the narrative around his absence focused not on fitness but on his character.

He described being labelled lazy, selfish, and uncommitted, language he said mirrored racial stereotypes he had battled since childhood. In contrast, he noted how similar injuries suffered by teammates were met with sympathy rather than suspicion.

Media Scrutiny and Double Standards

Khawaja directly challenged the Australian cricket media and former players, arguing that scrutiny around his preparation and lifestyle choices crossed a line. He cited the golf controversy before the Perth Test as a flashpoint, where his injury was framed as a personal failing rather than misfortune.

To underline the double standards, Khawaja referenced multiple instances where other Australian players missed matches or seasons without facing comparable criticism. For him, the issue was not accountability but selective outrage.

His now-viral line, “Don’t gaslight me,” captured the raw frustration of an athlete who felt his lived experience was routinely dismissed.

The Weight of Being Different

Born in Pakistan and raised in Australia, Khawaja has often spoken about navigating identity in a sport that prides itself on egalitarian values. On Friday, he laid bare how being visibly different shaped his journey.

“I’m a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told he would never play for Australia,” he said, a statement that resonated far beyond the press room. It reframed his career as both a sporting success and a cultural battle.

Career, Numbers, and Lasting Impact

On paper, Khawaja retires as one of Australia’s most reliable Test batters of the modern era. He scored 6,206 Test runs in 87 matches at an average of 43.39, including 16 centuries, and finishes with over 8,000 international runs across formats.

Yet his legacy now stretches further. By speaking openly at the end of his career, Khawaja has forced Australian cricket to confront issues many believed were settled.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

