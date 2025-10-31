Australian captain Alyssa Healy appeared emotional after Australia’s shock loss to India in the Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, hinting that the game may have been her final appearance in a 50-over World Cup. Healy, who returned from injury to lead her side in the high-pressure knockout, could only watch as Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 89 guided India to a stunning chase of 339, the highest successful chase in Women’s ODI World Cup history. The seven-time champions were left stunned, and their captain reflective about what might come next.

“I think everyone contributed beautifully throughout this tournament. That’s why it’s really disappointing to be standing here right now,” Healy said in the post-match interaction. “We created enough. We created pressure. We created opportunities. We just weren’t able to capitalise on them.”

Phoebe Litchfield had earlier impressed with a superb 119 and Ellyse Perry added a fluent 77 to help Australia post 338. At that point, another step toward a World Cup final seemed almost inevitable. However, Healy’s dropped catch when Rodrigues was on 82 shifted the game’s momentum. Rodrigues capitalised fully, taking India home with nine balls remaining, a moment that may symbolically close a dominant era in Australian women’s cricket.

When asked whether she expected to be part of the next ODI World Cup cycle, Healy responded without hesitation.

“I won’t be there,” the 35-year-old said with a smile. “That’s the beauty of the next cycle, we’re going to see it unfold. There’s a T20 World Cup in the middle of next year, which is really exciting for our group. But I think our one-day cricket will probably shift a little bit again.”

If this is indeed her final ODI World Cup chapter, Healy leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Across 123 ODIs, she has scored 3,563 runs at an average of 35.98, including seven centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a strike rate close to 100. Her latest World Cup campaign, producing 299 runs from five matches at 74.75, again showcased her impact on the world stage.

Reflecting on the team’s future, Healy acknowledged that a generational shift may be underway.

“When you’ve seen players my age walk away, it’s kind of a weird experience to watch the next generation go about it,” she shared. “Phoebe was sensational today, set us up beautifully and went on to make a hundred. It’s been fun to watch her unfold. The next four years leading into the next World Cup are going to be really exciting.”

With Ellyse Perry also aged 34, Australia could be nearing the end of one of its most dominant periods in women’s cricket. Despite the disappointment, Healy expressed full belief in what lies ahead.

“We’ll learn from what we did wrong tonight. We’ll grow, we’ll get better. The opportunity for some young players to step up in this side is a really exciting thing for Australian cricket.”

Australia’s exit may close a historic chapter, but Healy’s words make clear that the story of Australian women’s cricket is far from finished.