'I won't be under anyone's shadow': Shreyas Iyer's strong & indirect message for Gambhir after India T20I captaincy appointment goes viral - WATCH

Newly appointed Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has sent a clear message of independence to his critics and teammates alike, declaring that he has no intention of altering his natural character or leading the national side under the shadow of his predecessors. The defiant statement comes just days after the national selection committee finalized the squads for India’s upcoming white ball assignments in Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games in Japan scheduled for later this year. The selection marked a monumental career turnaround for the 31 year old, who was not only recalled to the T20I lineup for the first time since December 2023 but was also handed the captaincy reins, replacing veteran batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Iyer Establishes His Leadership Identity

Speaking at a promotional event in Mumbai on Monday, Iyer made it clear that he will remain true to the personality that brought him success in domestic and franchise cricket.

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“I don’t have to change my personality. I have to be the same person how I was before, and not try to be someone else or be under someone’s shadow,” Iyer asserted.

The right handed batsman credits his mental toughness to his upbringing in the competitive cradles of Mumbai cricket, where thousands of young athletes fight daily for a single opportunity to represent their city.

SHREYAS IYER SAID



"Becoming India's Captain is a great challenge but i don't need to change my personality and i don't want to remain under someone's else shadow"



- That's why india celebrate him , He have the guts that Gill and Surya doesn't havepic.twitter.com/eMzvR90C0P — Dhruv. #IyerStan (@87off41) June 7, 2026

“I obviously loved challenges growing up, especially being from Mumbai, where the cricket is pretty big, competition is high. Every other kid on the street, they want to represent Mumbai,” he explained.

A Mindset Rooted in Competition

Iyer’s promotion to the T20I captaincy ahead of prominent contenders, including Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, was heavily justified by his extraordinary leadership credentials in the Indian Premier League. He remains the only captain in IPL history to guide three different franchises to the tournament final: Delhi Capitals in 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders as champions in 2024, and Punjab Kings as runners up in 2025 after leading his team to the top of the 10 team table.

Reflecting on what drives his captaincy philosophy, Iyer emphasized that a passion for competition has always been his primary motivator.

“My mindset was always about winning, against everyone that I challenged so whether it’s about learning or winning that is secondary, but more fun you have growing up, the more competitive nature you have, especially while you play cricket or any other sport in general,” Iyer continued.

He believes that this early competitive drive is what equips an athlete to handle the heavy pressures of international leadership.

“I think that takes you to another level and you want to take that sort of responsibility (and) even when I’ve got this job right now, or a responsibility as a captain., It’s a great challenge at the same time,” he concluded.

The decision to hand Iyer the T20I captaincy represents a ruthless tactical shift by the selectors. Suryakumar Yadav, who succeeded Rohit Sharma as captain in 2024 and led India to a record extending T20 World Cup title on home soil earlier this year, was entirely omitted from the touring squads due to a severe batting slump over the past twelve months.