Ian William Langford, veteran broadcast engineer, passes away amid IPL 2026; BCCI expresses grief

The Board for Cricket Control of India (BCCI) has expressed deep sorrow following the untimely death of veteran broadcast engineer Ian William Langford, who was part of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2026 production crew in Mumbai.

In an official statement, the board said, “The IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders involved express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Ian Williams Langford, a dedicated broadcast engineer, who was an integral part of our broadcast operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home.”

Reiterating its commitment to those working behind the scenes, the BCCI added, “The IPL is committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to Mr. Langford’s family during this incredibly difficult time.” It further emphasised, “The health, safety and overall security of every member involved in the smooth functioning of the IPL continues to remain of utmost importance.”

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Langford, a 76-year-old British citizen, was in Mumbai for IPL broadcast operations. He had been staying at the Trident Hotel since March 24.

According to Marine Drive police, hotel staff found him unconscious in his room on the morning of March 30. They had tried to contact him multiple times with no response. Hotel management quickly took him to Bombay Hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The initial findings showed no signs of foul play. The police officials from Marine Drive mentioned that the postmortem examination found nothing suspicious. However, they have registered a case of unnatural death, and further inquiries are ongoing.

Langford returned to his room late on March 29 after finishing his work at an IPL match. When he did not respond the next morning, hotel staff notified the authorities, leading to the discovery.

Langford was an experienced professional, seen as a key part of the broadcast team. He helped ensure smooth coverage of IPL matches.