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ICC advised to expand squad size for 2027 ODI World Cup amid injury concerns

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to increase the squad limit to 17 players for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
ICC advised to expand squad size for 2027 ODI World Cup amid injury concerns
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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