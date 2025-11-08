ICC Announces Landmark Change: Women’s ODI World Cup to Feature 10 Teams

Following the landmark success of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, the International Cricket Council has announced a significant expansion to the tournament format. The next edition of the Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled for 2029, will include 10 teams, an increase from the current eight-team structure. The decision was confirmed on Friday, November 7, 2025, and is aimed at providing more competitive exposure and growth opportunities for emerging cricketing nations.

India’s Historic Triumph Sets the Stage

The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup concluded with a defining moment in Indian cricket history. The Indian women’s team clinched their first-ever global title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final played in Navi Mumbai on November 2. The win drew enormous attention worldwide and played a role in strengthening the case for tournament expansion.

ICC Expands Future World Events

Building on the momentum, the ICC also confirmed that the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will feature 12 teams, compared to the 10-team lineup seen in 2024.

An official ICC release read:

"The ICC board, keen to build on the success of the event, agreed to expand the next edition of the tournament to 10 teams (from 8 teams in 2025)."

The statement further highlighted the massive global engagement:

"Nearly 300,000 fans watched the event in stadia breaking the record for tournament attendance for any women's cricket event. The tournament also witnessed viewership growth and new records being set for on-screen audiences across the world with nearly 500 million viewers in India."

Cricket Confirmed for LA 2028 Olympics

During the same series of meetings, the ICC finalized the format for cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Both men’s and women’s T20 competitions will be held, with six teams in each category and a combined total of 28 matches. This marks a historic development in cricket’s expansion into new sporting markets.

Increased Funding and New Committee Appointments

The ICC also approved approximately a 10 percent increase in financial distribution to Associate Member nations for the year 2026 to promote cricket development globally. Additionally, new appointments were made to the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee. Former India captain Mithali Raj and current India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar have been added to the panel, strengthening its leadership structure.