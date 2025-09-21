After announcing an all-female Emirates ICC Panel of Match Officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the match-wise appointments for the league stage of the upcoming ICC ODI Women's World Cup 2025, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan will be the on-field umpires for the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Claire and Eloise are no strangers to trailblazing achievements, having become the first pair of female umpires to stand in a competitive match in Australia in 2018. Five years later, they were the first female officials to take charge of a Sheffield Shield encounter.

This will be the third ODI World Cup appearance for Polosak, while Sheridan was part of the team at the last edition in New Zealand three years ago.

Joining Polosak and Sheridan in the opening fixture will be TV umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Shathira Jakir Jesy, while Shandré Fritz will be the match referee.

The following day, defending champions begin their campaign against ICC Women’s T20 World Cup holders New Zealand in Indore, with Sue Redfern and Gayathri Venugopalan taking charge on the field.

On 2 October, in the first game to be played in Sri Lanka during the tournament, Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera will take the field for Bangladesh’s clash against Pakistan. Agenbag had taken charge of the Cricket World Cup 2022 Final alongside Kim Cotton.

The appointments for the semifinals will be announced at the end of the round-robin league and those for the final once the finalists are confirmed.

ICC Panel of Match Officials For ODI Women's World Cup 2025

Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michelle Pereira

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaaste, Janani Narayanan, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacquline Williams