Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981157https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/icc-announces-october-2025-women-s-player-of-the-month-nominees-check-names-2981157.html
NewsCricket
LAURA WOLVAARDT

ICC Announces October 2025 Women’s Player Of The Month Nominees - Check Names

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Month award for October 2025. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC Announces October 2025 Women’s Player Of The Month Nominees - Check NamesImage Credit:- X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Month award for October 2025, highlighting the outstanding performances delivered during a thrilling month in women’s cricket.

The Nominees

Three players have been shortlisted for the prestigious award:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

The nominations reflect the significant contributions these players made during international matches, particularly at the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, where their performances captured global attention.

Why They Were Nominated

Laura Wolvaardt: The South African batter was in scintillating form, playing crucial innings that helped her team reach the World Cup final. Her consistency and elegant stroke play were key factors in her nomination.

Smriti Mandhana: India’s opening batter impressed with her aggressive yet composed innings, anchoring the team in important matches. Her World Cup performances, marked by both consistency and flair, earned her a place on the shortlist.

Ashleigh Gardner: The Australian all-rounder contributed with both bat and ball, showcasing her versatility. Her ability to deliver match-defining performances made her a strong contender.

Voting and Selection Process

The winner will be decided through a combination of votes from an ICC-appointed panel of former players, journalists, and broadcasters, alongside fan votes. Approximately 90% of the final decision comes from the panel, with 10% influenced by fans. The ICC will announce the winner in the coming weeks.

Significance of the Award

Being nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award is a recognition of excellence on the international stage. For Laura Wolvaardt and Smriti Mandhana, it reinforces their status as world-class batters and influential figures in their respective teams.

This nomination also underscores the rising prominence of women’s cricket, celebrating performances that inspire fans globally and contribute to the growth of the sport.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pulwama terror plot
Pakistan Activates Militants, Masood Azhar’s Sister Leads Women Recruit Camps
srinagar news
Three Held In Srinagar’s Dalgate With Country-Made Pistol And Live Rounds
Tej Pratap Yadav
‘All Options Open’: Tej Pratap Yadav Drops Big Hint On Post-Poll Plans
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Bihar Elections: 'NDA Has Taken Major Lead In Phase 1 Of Voting', Says PM Modi
men blazer
Men’s Blazers to Redefine Your Power Look!
jumpsuit
Jumpsuits Every Modern Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe!
Bihar Election 2025
'Want To Bring Change In System To Remove Corruption': Rajnath Singh In Bihar
West Bengal
SIR In West Bengal: 1.73 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed In 3 Days
Jammu and Kashmir
A Valley Painted In Crimson And Gold: Kashmir’s Autumn Is Pure Poetry
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Routing For A Change? Record Phase 1 Voting Percentage Turns Heads