ICC Announces October 2025 Women’s Player Of The Month Nominees - Check Names

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Month award for October 2025, highlighting the outstanding performances delivered during a thrilling month in women’s cricket.

The Nominees

Three players have been shortlisted for the prestigious award:

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

The nominations reflect the significant contributions these players made during international matches, particularly at the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, where their performances captured global attention.

Why They Were Nominated

Laura Wolvaardt: The South African batter was in scintillating form, playing crucial innings that helped her team reach the World Cup final. Her consistency and elegant stroke play were key factors in her nomination.

Smriti Mandhana: India’s opening batter impressed with her aggressive yet composed innings, anchoring the team in important matches. Her World Cup performances, marked by both consistency and flair, earned her a place on the shortlist.

Ashleigh Gardner: The Australian all-rounder contributed with both bat and ball, showcasing her versatility. Her ability to deliver match-defining performances made her a strong contender.

Voting and Selection Process

The winner will be decided through a combination of votes from an ICC-appointed panel of former players, journalists, and broadcasters, alongside fan votes. Approximately 90% of the final decision comes from the panel, with 10% influenced by fans. The ICC will announce the winner in the coming weeks.

Significance of the Award

Being nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award is a recognition of excellence on the international stage. For Laura Wolvaardt and Smriti Mandhana, it reinforces their status as world-class batters and influential figures in their respective teams.

This nomination also underscores the rising prominence of women’s cricket, celebrating performances that inspire fans globally and contribute to the growth of the sport.