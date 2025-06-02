The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the schedule for the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, set to take place from September 30 to November 2, 2025. This 13th edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, marking the first time since 2013 that the Women's World Cup returns to the subcontinent.

Tournament Overview

A total of eight teams will compete in the tournament: India (hosts), Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The format will follow a round-robin structure, with each team playing against all others, followed by knockout semifinals and a grand final. With the best teams in women’s cricket going head-to-head, this edition promises exciting rivalries and high-stakes matches.

Venues

Matches will be played across five key venues, divided between India and Sri Lanka. In India, games will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, and ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, bringing the action to major cricket-loving regions. Sri Lanka will host its matches at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which will also exclusively host all of Pakistan’s matches, due to political and logistical considerations. The semifinals and final are set to be hosted in either Colombo or Bengaluru, depending on which teams qualify, ensuring top-class facilities and fan turnout at every stage.

Considering the two venues selected for the knockouts, it is expected that Pakistan's qualification will determine the first semi-final and final venues. Pakistan's women's team booked its berth in the marquee event by staying unbeaten in April in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers.

Pakistan hosted the qualifiers and won all five matches, securing a World Cup spot. Bangladesh became the second team to qualify for the tournament, quashing the hopes of Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies, and Thailand to feature in the tournament. After securing their qualification, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Pakistan will play its matches at a neutral venue following the acceptance of the hybrid model agreement earlier this year.