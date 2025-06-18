ICC Announces Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, Another India VS Pakistan Confirmed, Know Full Fixtures

England is set to host the 10th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in June and July 2026. This highly anticipated tournament is not only historic for being the largest Women’s T20 World Cup to date, but also for its promise to leave a lasting legacy for women’s sport globally. ICC on Wednesday June 18 announced the schedule for the highly anticipated tournament.

The opening game will take place at Edgbaston on 12 June, where hosts England will face Sri Lanka. With a total of 12 participating teams, this edition sees the most competitive lineup in tournament history. New Zealand are the defending Champions of the cup, they won it last year beating South Africa in the finals.

The league stage groupings have also been officially announced.

Group 1 features defending heavyweights Australia, 2024 runners-up South Africa, subcontinental giants India and Pakistan, and two teams advancing from the Global Qualifier.

Group 2 includes hosts England, reigning champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, former title-holders West Indies, along with the other two Global Qualifier teams.

A total of 33 matches will be played over 24 action-packed days, across seven iconic cricket venues: Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground, and Lord’s.

The semi-final matches are scheduled for 30 June and 2 July, both to be held at The Oval, while the grand finale will take place at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground on 5 July 2026.

A Game-Changing Moment For Women's Cricket

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt shared her excitement about playing a World Cup at home:

“World Cups are always special, but this one already feels different – it has the potential to be truly game-changing. It’s going to be a huge moment for our sport and a brilliant opportunity to inspire young people and captivate fans across the country. Playing on home soil, for the biggest prize, against the best players in the world, it’s going to be unmissable. I can’t wait to be a part of it. The tournament will not only give fans across the nation a chance to see world-famous cricketers in action but will also affect lasting change by inspiring countless women and girls across the country to get involved with cricket," she said.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Qualifier, Qualifier

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Qualifier, Qualifier

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

Friday June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston 18:30 BST

Saturday June 13: Qualifier v Qualifier, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 10:30 BST

Saturday June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Saturday June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl 18:30 BST

Sunday June 14: Qualifier v Qualifier, Edgbaston 10:30 BST

Sunday June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 16: England v Qualifier, Hampshire Bowl 18:30 BST

Wednesday June 17: Australia v Qualifier, Headingley 10:30 BST

Wednesday June 17: India v Qualifier, Headingley 14:30 BST

Wednesday June 17: South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston 18:30 BST

Thursday June 18: West Indies v Qualifier, Headingley 18:30 BST

Friday June 19: New Zealand v Qualifier, Hampshire Bowl 18:30 BST

Saturday June 20: Australia v Qualifier, Hampshire Bowl 10:30 BST

Saturday June 20: Pakistan v Qualifier, Hampshire Bowl 14:30 BST

Saturday June 20: England v Qualifier, Headingley 18:30 BST

Sunday June 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground 10:30 BST

Sunday June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 23: New Zealand v Qualifier, Bristol County Ground 10:30 BST

Tuesday June 23: Sri Lanka v Qualifier, Bristol County Ground 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley 18:30 BST

Wednesday June 24: England v West Indies, Lord’s Cricket Ground 18:30 BST

Thursday June 25: India v Qualifier, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Thursday June 25: South Africa v Qualifier, Bristol County Ground 18:30 BST

Friday June 26: Sri Lanka v Qualifier, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 18:30 BST

Saturday June 27: Pakistan v Qualifier, Bristol County Ground 10:30 BST

Saturday June 27: West Indies v Qualifier, Bristol County Ground 14:30 BST

Saturday June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval 18:30 BST

Sunday June 28: South Africa v Qualifier, Lord’s Cricket Ground 10:30 BST

Sunday June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 30: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 1), The Oval 14:30 BST

Thursday July 2: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 2), The Oval 18:30 BST

Sunday July 5: TBC v TBC (The Final), Lord’s Cricket Ground 14:30 BST