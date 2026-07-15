/ICC approves new ODI World Cup 2027 format with Super Series, Super 7; key changes explained

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a revamped format for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, introducing a new three-stage competition structure aimed at making the tournament more competitive and ensuring every match carries greater significance.
The decision was taken during the ICC Annual General Meeting in Edinburgh, where the ICC Board approved recommendations made by the Chief Executives Committee. According to the governing body, the revised format has been designed to improve competitive balance while continuing to provide opportunities for emerging cricket nations on the sport's biggest stage.
The 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will continue to feature 14 teams. However, unlike previous editions, the tournament will now follow a three-stage structure featuring the newly introduced Super Series and Super 7 phases.
The competition will begin with the Super Series, where the bottom three qualified teams will compete in a round-robin league. Only the team finishing at the top of this mini competition will progress to the main tournament.
Following the Super Series, the remaining 11 qualified teams, along with the winner of the preliminary stage, will be divided into two groups of six. Each team will face every other side in its group once, with the top three teams from each group advancing automatically.
The seventh qualification spot will be awarded to the next best-performing team across both groups, completing the lineup for the next phase of the tournament.
The qualified teams will then move into the newly introduced Super 7 stage, where all seven sides will play each other once in a single round-robin format.
At the end of this phase, the top four teams in the standings will qualify for the semifinals. The first-placed team will take on the fourth-placed side, while the second and third-ranked teams will meet in the other semifinal. The winners of those matches will then contest the World Cup final.
The ICC believes the revised structure will place greater emphasis on consistency throughout the tournament, ensuring every match has a direct impact on qualification for the knockout stages.
According to the ICC, the new format has been introduced to create more meaningful contests and maintain fan interest throughout the tournament. The governing body also said the changes would strengthen the competitive balance while continuing to offer emerging cricket nations a pathway to challenge the world's leading teams.
The 2027 edition will mark the first time South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia jointly host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. With the introduction of the Super Series and Super 7, the tournament is set to feature a significantly different structure from previous editions, adding a fresh dimension to the race for the coveted ODI World Cup title.
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