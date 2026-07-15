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ICC approves new ODI World Cup 2027 format with Super Series, Super 7; key changes explained

The ICC has approved a revamped format for the 2027 ODI World Cup, introducing the Super Series and Super 7 stages to make the tournament more competitive and meaningful. The new three-stage structure, approved at the ICC Annual General Meeting, aims to increase the importance of every match while maintaining opportunities for emerging cricket nations.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
ICC approves new ODI World Cup 2027 format with Super Series, Super 7; key changes explained
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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