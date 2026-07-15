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ICC approves new T20 World Cup 2028 format with Super 10, Eliminator; qualification pathway explained

The ICC has approved a revamped format for the 2028 T20 World Cup, introducing the Super 10 stage and a new Eliminator round to make the race for the semifinals more competitive. The governing body also confirmed the qualification pathway for the 20-team tournament, with the remaining eight spots to be decided through a 16-team Global Qualifier.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
ICC approves new T20 World Cup 2028 format with Super 10, Eliminator; qualification pathway explained
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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