/ICC approves new T20 World Cup 2028 format with Super 10, Eliminator; qualification pathway explained

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a revamped format for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028, introducing major structural changes aimed at making the tournament more competitive while keeping more teams in contention for the knockout stages.
The decision was taken during the ICC Annual General Meeting in Edinburgh after the ICC Board approved recommendations from the Chief Executives Committee. The governing body said the revised format is designed to create more meaningful contests, improve competitive balance and enhance the experience for players and fans.
The 2028 T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will continue to feature 20 teams but under a revamped competition structure.
Instead of the previous format featuring four groups of five teams, the opening stage will now consist of five groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the newly introduced Super 10 stage.
The 10 qualified teams will then be split into two groups of five, with each side playing four matches. The winners of both groups will qualify directly for the semifinals.
The ICC has also introduced an Eliminator round to increase the significance of every match in the Super 10 stage. The teams finishing second in each group will face the third-placed team from the opposite group, with the two winners securing the remaining semifinal berths.
According to the ICC, the revised format will keep more teams in contention for longer while making the race to the knockout stage more competitive.
The ICC also confirmed the qualification process for the 2028 T20 World Cup.
Twelve teams have already secured direct qualification based on their performances at the 2026 T20 World Cup and the ICC rankings. Those teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.
The remaining eight places will be decided through a 16-team Global Qualifier. Canada, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and the United States have earned direct entry into the Global Qualifier after participating in the 2026 T20 World Cup but missing automatic qualification.
Scotland has been granted direct entry into the Europe Regional Final due to exceptional circumstances surrounding its participation in the 2026 edition. The remaining places in the Global Qualifier will be filled through regional qualification tournaments across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and East Asia-Pacific.
In another significant development, the ICC Board endorsed a proposal to launch a new 16-team global men's tournament exclusively for Associate Member nations. The proposed event aims to provide emerging teams with more regular high-quality international cricket while strengthening the pathway to future ICC tournaments.
The proposal is yet to receive final approval and will now be reviewed by the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee before returning to the ICC Board for final clearance at its November meetings.
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