ICC

ICC asks Twitterati to pick best ODI XI, fans come up with interesting replies

The ICC asked its followers to pick up their best ODI XI from the bunch of cricketers whose playing career was active while one was alive.

ICC asks Twitterati to pick best ODI XI, fans come up with interesting replies
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

While the novel coronavirus has brought all the sporting activities across the world at standstill, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is coming up with unique ways to keep its fans entertained these days, be it digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts, posting some riddles for its followers to solve or raising some questions for the readers to answer.

On Saturday, the world's cricket governing body once again took to its official Twitter handle and asked the fans to compile their best ODI Playing XI.

Posting a picture of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara from a clash, the ICC asked its followers to pick up their best ODI XI from the bunch of cricketers whose playing career was active while one was alive.

However,the ICC clarified that the fans that they can choose only one player from a nation. 

Soon after the ICC came up with a game, fans started coming up with some interesting replies. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma were among the top Indian choices by the fans.

Let us take a look at some of the replies:

 

 

 

 

 

 

The ICC's tweet came a week after it asked its followers to compile their best Twenty20 Playing XI. Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga were the popular choices of the followers, while Kohli and Rohit were among the most chosen one from India.

 

ICCODIT20IVirat KohliSachin tendulkarRohit SharmaCricket
