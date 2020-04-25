ICC asks Twitterati to pick best ODI XI, fans come up with interesting replies

While the novel coronavirus has brought all the sporting activities across the world at standstill, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is coming up with unique ways to keep its fans entertained these days, be it digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts, posting some riddles for its followers to solve or raising some questions for the readers to answer.

On Saturday, the world's cricket governing body once again took to its official Twitter handle and asked the fans to compile their best ODI Playing XI.

Posting a picture of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara from a clash, the ICC asked its followers to pick up their best ODI XI from the bunch of cricketers whose playing career was active while one was alive.

However,the ICC clarified that the fans that they can choose only one player from a nation.

Create your dream ODI XI from cricketers who have played during your lifetime. Condition: The team can have ONLY ONE player from a country. pic.twitter.com/dlees0x21k — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2020

Soon after the ICC came up with a game, fans started coming up with some interesting replies. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma were among the top Indian choices by the fans.

Let us take a look at some of the replies:

Sanath jayasuria

Sachin tendulkar

Ricky ponting

Brain lara

Jak kallis

Flintoff

Andy flower

Shakib al hasan

Wasim akram

Rashid khan

Trent boult — (@cricket_freakkk) April 25, 2020

Rohit Sharma (India)

David Warner(Australia)

Sanat jayasurya (SriLanka)

Abd(South Africa)

Regis Chakabva(Zimbabwe)

Shakib (Bangladesh)

Afridi(Pakistan)

Vettori(Newzealand)

Rashid Khan(Afghanistan)

James Michael Anderson(England)

Kevin Joseph O'Brien (Ireland) — Nikita Malviya (@NkMalviya10) April 25, 2020

1. Sanath Jayasuriya.

2. Chris Gayle.

3. Ricky Ponting (C).

4. Virat Kohli.

5. Andrew Flintoff.

6. Shakib Al Hasan.

7. Andy Flower (WK).

8. Shaun Pollock.

9. Rashid Khan.

10. Shane Bond.

11. Wasim Akram. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2020

Brett lee

Kumar Sangakara

Virat kholi

From pakistan(@DennisCricket_ )

Marlon Samuels

Shakib ul hassan

Rashid khan

Flintoff

Hashim Amla

Brendon mccullum

Brendon taylor — Abdul Munaim Dar (@MunaimDar) April 25, 2020

1. Sachin Tendulkar

2. Adam Gilchrist (Wk)

3. Shakib Al Hasan

4. AB De Villiers

5. Kane Williamson (c)

6. Ben Stokes

7. Shahid Afridi

8. André Russell

9. Heath Streak

10. Rashid khan

11. Lasith Malinga — Nasreen (@NA__SR__EEN3) April 25, 2020

The ICC's tweet came a week after it asked its followers to compile their best Twenty20 Playing XI. Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga were the popular choices of the followers, while Kohli and Rohit were among the most chosen one from India.