/Who is Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy? Indian-origin USA cricketer banned by ICC for eight years over corruption charges

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Indian-origin USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy from all forms of cricket for eight years after an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching three provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
The ICC confirmed the sanction in an official statement on Monday, bringing an end to disciplinary proceedings linked to the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
In its statement, the ICC said, "USA player Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all cricket for eight years after he was found guilty by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal of breaching three counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code."
The charges relate to the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, where the ICC acted as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).
The 26-year-old represented the United States in four T20 Internationals, claiming one wicket during his international career. He made his T20I debut against the Cayman Islands in the North America T20 Cup.
Born and raised in Hyderabad, Reddy was previously part of a Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in India and also worked as a net bowler for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to the USA in pursuit of international opportunities.
According to the ICC, the Anti-Corruption Tribunal found Reddy guilty of the following offences:
- Article 2.1.1: Attempting to fix, contrive or improperly influence the result, progress, conduct or another aspect of matches during the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10.
- Article 2.1.4: Soliciting, inducing, encouraging or facilitating another participant to breach Article 2.1.1 during one or more matches in the tournament.
- Article 2.4.7: Obstructing the ICC's anti-corruption investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device that could have been relevant to the inquiry.
Reddy was provisionally suspended on November 21, 2025, and was given 14 days to respond to the charges before the matter was heard by the tribunal.
Reddy is the second USA international to face anti-corruption sanctions in recent times. Earlier this year, Aaron Jones was provisionally suspended over alleged corruption-related offences connected to the BIM10 League in Barbados during the 2023-24 season. The charges against Jones include allegedly failing to report a corrupt approach and not cooperating with the investigation. His case remains separate from Reddy's.
The latest ruling underlines the ICC's continued efforts to enforce its Anti-Corruption Code across domestic franchise tournaments and international cricket.
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