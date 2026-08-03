Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Who is Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy? Indian-origin USA cricketer banned by ICC for eight years over corruption charges

Who is Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy? Indian-origin USA cricketer banned by ICC for eight years over corruption charges

The ICC has banned Indian-origin USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy from all forms of cricket for eight years after an Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of three Code violations. The charges stem from the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and include attempting to fix matches, encouraging another participant to engage in corruption, and obstructing the investigation.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Who is Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy? Indian-origin USA cricketer banned by ICC for eight years over corruption charges
Image Credit: X/ Danish

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Salman Khan recalls his jail experience on 'Alliance', says '60-70 people used one bathroom'
2
3
4
5