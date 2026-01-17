NewsCricketICC-BCB Deadlock Continues As Bangladesh Reaffirms Refusal To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In India
ICC-BCB Deadlock Continues As Bangladesh Reaffirms Refusal To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In India
India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup starting on February 7. But the BCB has been adamant in its league stage matches being shifted to Sri Lanka amid security concerns and growing tensions between Bangladesh and India.
Trending Photos
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has again reiterated its request for Bangladesh’s fixtures in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup to be shifted to Sri Lanka in the latest round of talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) representatives in Dhaka on Saturday. “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today held a meeting with representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss matters relating to Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders,” said the BCB in a statement on Saturday. BCB also said the possibility of having Bangladesh in a different group was also deliberated upon. Bangladesh's current itinerary of games goes as, facing West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before taking on Nepal on February 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement