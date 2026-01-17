Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007866https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/icc-bcb-deadlock-continues-as-bangladesh-reaffirms-refusal-to-play-t20-world-cup-2026-matches-in-india-3007866.html
NewsCricketICC-BCB Deadlock Continues As Bangladesh Reaffirms Refusal To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In India
BANGLADESH CRICKET BOARD

ICC-BCB Deadlock Continues As Bangladesh Reaffirms Refusal To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In India

India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup starting on February 7. But the BCB has been adamant in its league stage matches being shifted to Sri Lanka amid security concerns and growing tensions between Bangladesh and India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 11:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC-BCB Deadlock Continues As Bangladesh Reaffirms Refusal To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In IndiaPic credit: BCB
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has again reiterated its request for Bangladesh’s fixtures in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup to be shifted to Sri Lanka in the latest round of talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) representatives in Dhaka on Saturday.   “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today held a meeting with representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss matters relating to Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders,” said the BCB in a statement on Saturday.
BCB also said the possibility of having Bangladesh in a different group was also deliberated upon. Bangladesh's current itinerary of games goes as, facing West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before taking on Nepal on February 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The discussions were conducted in a constructive, cordial and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues. Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed,” added the BCB. India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup starting on February 7. But the BCB has been adamant in its league stage matches be shifted to Sri Lanka amid security concerns and growing tensions between Bangladesh and India. It came after Indian Premier League (IPL) three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were asked by the BCCI to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, the lone player from his country, for the 2026 season, amidst atrocities towards the minority Hindu community. BCB President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen and Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury represented the board in its meeting with ICC. The ICC delegation was represented by Gaurav Saxena, General Manager, Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager, Integrity Unit. “Gaurav Saxena was unable to attend the meeting in person, as his visa was received later than anticipated, and therefore joined the discussions virtually. Andrew Ephgrave attended the meeting in person. The BCB and the ICC have agreed to continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter,” added the BCB.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Is There Full Form Of Wi-Fi? How To Find Your Wi-Fi Password On Your iPhone
AAP
Speaker Must Dismiss Kapil Mishra For Guru Beadbi: AAP's Anurag Dhanda
Mumbai new mayor 2026
Explained | Mumbai’s New Mayor: Process, Timeline And What BMC Results Mean
Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026: 30 Tableaux, Op Sindoor Glory, Vande Mataram Theme
AAP
Don't Lie Or Commit ‘Farziwada' In Name Of Forensic Report: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Sena vs Sena
Sena Battle On For Mumbai Mayoral Seat? Shinde Faction Move Leaders To Resort
India US trade dispute
India Flips The Script? Tariff On US Pulses Sparks Fresh Trade Tensions
BRICS Naval Exercise
MEA: BRICS Naval Exercise 'Purely South African Initiative'
Ageing
Ageing Gracefully At Home: How Assisted Living Empowers Seniors
Technology
Are Third-Party Apps Dangerous? Check Benefits And Here's How To Stay Safe