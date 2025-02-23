Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2862852https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/icc-champions-trophy-2025-australia-outplay-england-by-5-wickets-2862852.html
NewsCricket
ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Outplay England By 5 Wickets

Earlier, a magnificent 165 from opening batter Ben Duckett powered England to 351 for 8.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 12:11 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Outplay England By 5 Wickets

Australia rode on Josh Inglis' unbeaten century to beat England by five wickets to record the highest successful chase ever in any ICC 50-overs event, during their Champions Trophy match here on Saturday. Inglis remained not out on 120 off just 86 balls from which he hit eight fours and six sixes as Australia chased down the target of 352 with 15 balls to spare.

Opener Matthew Short and Alex Carey contributed 63 and 69 respectively while Marnus Labuschagne made 47 as Australia reached 356 for 5 in 47.3 overs. Earlier, a magnificent 165 from opening batter Ben Duckett powered England to 351 for 8.

Duckett's 143-ball commanding innings was studded with 17 fours and three sixes, while Joe Root contributed 68 after England were asked to bat first. For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets for 66 runs while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with two each.

Brief Scores:

England: 351 for 8 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 165, Joe Root 68; Ben Dwarshuis 3/66, Adam Zampa 2/64, Marnus Labuschagne 2/41).

Australia: 356 for 5 in 47.3 overs (Josh Inglis 120 not out, Liam Livingstone 1/47)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK