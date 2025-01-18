Advertisement
BCCI NEWS

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI Announces India’s Squad, Mohammed Shami Returns

On Saturday, the BCCI declared the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Jan 18, 2025
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja

NEWS ON ONE CLICK