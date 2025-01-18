ICC Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI Announces India’s Squad, Mohammed Shami Returns
On Saturday, the BCCI declared the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja
