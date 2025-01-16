ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Announces Ticket Prices for All Matches In Pakistan - Full List Here

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to mark Pakistan's return as hosts of an ICC event after 29 years, with the tournament scheduled to kick off on February 19, 2025. The event will feature eight teams competing for the prestigious title, with matches being played across three renovated venues in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore.

First ICC Event in Pakistan Since 1996

The Champions Trophy returns after a gap of over seven years. Pakistan last hosted an ICC tournament in 1996 when they co-hosted the Cricket World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. In the previous Champions Trophy in 2017, Pakistan defeated India in the final, earning the right to host the 2025 edition.

Venues and Preparations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ensured that the stadiums in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore are being upgraded to host the event. Each venue will feature matches of significant importance, including group-stage clashes and knockouts.

Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket Prices for Pakistan Matches

The PCB has revealed ticket prices, starting from as low as INR 620 for general enclosures, with gallery tickets costing up to INR 7750. The ticket prices vary depending on the category and venue.

General Enclosure: INR 620

First Class: INR 1240

Premium: INR 2170

VIP: INR 3720

Gallery: INR 7750

Non-Pakistan Matches See Lower Prices

For matches not involving Pakistan, ticket prices are comparatively lower, starting at INR 310 for general enclosures. The highest-priced gallery tickets are capped at INR 5580 in Karachi Stadium.

Breakdown of Ticket Prices by Venue

Karachi Stadium

General Enclosure: INR 620 (PAK matches), INR 310 (non-PAK matches)

First Class: INR 1240 (PAK matches), INR 465 (non-PAK matches)

Premium: INR 2170 (PAK matches), INR 1085 (non-PAK matches)

VIP: INR 3720 (PAK matches), INR 2170 (non-PAK matches)

Gallery: INR 7750 (PAK matches), INR 5580 (non-PAK matches)

Lahore Stadium

General Enclosure: INR 310 (AUS vs ENG/AFG matches), INR 775 (Semi-Final)

First Class: INR 620 (AUS vs ENG), – (AFG matches), INR 1395 (Semi-Final)

Premium: INR 1550 (AUS vs ENG), INR 620 (AFG matches), INR 2170 (Semi-Final)

VIP: INR 2320 (AUS vs ENG), INR 1860 (AFG matches), INR 3720 (Semi-Final)

VVIP: INR 3720 (AUS vs ENG), INR 2480 (AFG matches), INR 5580 (Semi-Final)

Gallery: INR 5580 (AUS vs ENG), INR 3880 (AFG matches), INR 7750 (Semi-Final)

Rawalpindi Stadium

General Enclosure: INR 620 (PAK vs BAN), INR 310 (other matches)

First Class: INR 1240 (PAK vs BAN), INR 465 (other matches)

Premium: INR 2170 (PAK vs BAN), INR 930 (other matches)

VIP: INR 3880 (PAK vs BAN), INR 1550 (other matches)

Gallery: INR 5580 (PAK vs BAN), INR 3100 (other matches)

India Matches Will Be Played In Dubai

India's matches will be played in Dubai as part of the hybrid tournament format. Ticket prices for these games have not yet been announced.

Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy will feature marquee teams like India, Pakistan, Australia, England, and New Zealand, alongside Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. The tournament promises exciting action and the return of international cricket’s glittering tournament to Pakistan.