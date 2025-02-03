ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Where, When And How To Buy India Match Tickets - Check Full Details

With just over two weeks left to go for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the ticket sale details for India's three group stage matches and the first semi-final to be played in Dubai has been announced.

The upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19. India will be playing their games in Dubai.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 promises a thrilling 19-day spectacle, featuring the world's top eight teams competing in 15 high-stakes matches over 19 days, with every match crucial in the quest to reign in the coveted white jackets.

Where, When And How Can You Buy The Tickets?

What date and time will the tickets be available to purchase?

The tickets for India’s three group-stage Champions Trophy matches (vs Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand) and the first semi-final, all of which will be played in Dubai, will be available to purchase starting Monday, February 3 at 5.30 PM IST.

Where to buy the tickets for India’s Champions Trophy matches?

One can buy tickets for India’s group games in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by clicking on this link www.iccchampionstrophy.com/tickets

What are the prices of the tickets for India matches?

The ICC has confirmed that general stand tickets will start from AED 125 (INR 2,900 approx).

Where to buy tickets for the non-India matches?

Ticket sales for the 10 matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, have already gone on general sale last week. You can buy them by clicking on this link www.iccchampionstrophy.com/tickets

How to buy tickets physically?

According to the ICC's official website, "physical tickets will be available from Monday, 3 February, at 16:00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities nationwide".

Tickets for Champions Trophy final

Tickets for the much-anticipated Champions Trophy Final, set to take place on Sunday, 9 March, will be released following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.