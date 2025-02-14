ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Winners To Get THIS Much Prize Money - Check Details

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to start from February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai. During the last edition that transpired in the United Kingdom, Pakistan defeated India to clinch the title. As per ICC, the winners of the Champions Trophy 2025 will get $2.24 million or around Rs 20 crore approximately. If at all the Indian team manages to win the trophy, they will receive Rs 20 crore.

The runners-up will get $1.12 million or around Rs 10 crore, while the semi-finalists will go home after getting $560,000 each, from the total prize pot of $6.9 million or almost Rs 60 crore. Teams who will conclude the tournament at fifth or sixth will earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.

Add to that, all eight teams who are participating in the Champions Trophy 2025 are assured of getting $125,000 each. A total of teams have been divided into two groups of four where the top two teams from each group will play in the semi-finals.

“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events. Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations", said ICC chairman Jay Shah.

The Indian team is placed in Group A with Bangladesh, and New Zealand and hosts Pakistan. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan game will be played in Dubai on February 23.