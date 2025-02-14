Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859012https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/icc-champions-trophy-2025-winners-to-get-this-much-prize-money-check-details-2859012.html
NewsCricket
ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Winners To Get THIS Much Prize Money - Check Details

A total of teams have been divided into two groups of four where the top two teams from each group will play in the semi-finals. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Winners To Get THIS Much Prize Money - Check Details

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to start from February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai. During the last edition that transpired in the United Kingdom, Pakistan defeated India to clinch the title. As per ICC, the winners of the Champions Trophy 2025 will get $2.24 million or around Rs 20 crore approximately. If at all the Indian team manages to win the trophy, they will receive Rs 20 crore.

The runners-up will get $1.12 million or around Rs 10 crore, while the semi-finalists will go home after getting $560,000 each, from the total prize pot of $6.9 million or almost Rs 60 crore. Teams who will conclude the tournament at fifth or sixth will earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.

Add to that, all eight teams who are participating in the Champions Trophy 2025 are assured of getting $125,000 each. A total of teams have been divided into two groups of four where the top two teams from each group will play in the semi-finals. 

“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events. Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations", said ICC chairman Jay Shah.

The Indian team is placed in Group A with Bangladesh, and New Zealand and hosts Pakistan. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan game will be played in Dubai on February 23.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK