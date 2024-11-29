ICC Champions Trophy: PCB Sticks To 'No Hybrid Model' Stance, Meeting Adjourned Till Saturday
The ICC meeting for the Champions Trophy was brief after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that the 'hybrid' model won't be acceptable despite India's firm refusal to travel to his country owing to a lack of government clearance.
The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model of hosting the event.
"The Board did meet briefly today. All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution for the Champions Trophy 2025 and it is expected that the Board will reconvene on Saturday and continue to meet over the next few days," a senior administrator of an ICC full member nation, who is also a part of the Board, told PTI.
Naqvi attended the meeting in person as he has been in Dubai since Thursday to push Pakistan's stance. BCCI secretary Jay Shah attended the meeting online. Shah will take charge of ICC on December 1.
