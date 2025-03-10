Rohit Sharma To Retire? India Skipper Clears Air On His Decision After ICC Champions Trophy Final Win

ICC Champions Trophy Final, IND vs NZ: Following India’s spectacular win against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed the speculations about his career, saying that he is not quitting the ODI format anytime soon.

Since the tour of Australia, speculations have been rife about the future of the Indian opener in the team and his position as captain, but a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand has given him a new lease of life.

"I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward, please don't spread rumours," Rohit said at the post-match press conference after India beat New Zealand by four wickets to clinch the trophy.

He was expectedly quizzed about his future plans, and he said that things would remain as it is. "No future plans. Jo ho raha hai, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing)," Rohit added.

India sealed an unprecedented third Champions Trophy triumph with an unblemished record as Rohit Sharma combined his inherent freedom with steely resolve to inspire his side to a four-wicket win in a closely-fought final against New Zealand, here Sunday. Their spinners yet again dictating the terms, India won the trophy without losing a match, reflecting their dominance in the tournament which they won back in 2002 and 2013.

No other team has won the event thrice. Rohit loves to confute his critics and today was no different. It was not a one-man show for sure since the spinners set it up nicely by restricting the Kiwis to a gettable 251 for seven but he provided a flying start, which was crucial on a slow surface. Later Hardik Pandya (48) and KL Rahul (34 not out) soaked in pressure, ensuring that the team stays unbeaten.

New Zealand: 251/7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out, Rachin Ravindra 37; Kuldeep Yadav 2/40, Varun Chakaravarthy 2/45. India: 254/6 in 49 overs (Rohit Sharma 76, Shreyas Iyer 48; Mitchell Santner 2/46, Michael Bracewell 2/28).