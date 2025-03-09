Advertisement
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Celebrate ICC Champions Trophy Triumph With 'Dandiya' Dance — WATCH

With the victory against New Zealand, the Men in Blue clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title.

Mar 09, 2025
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Celebrate ICC Champions Trophy Triumph With 'Dandiya' Dance — WATCH Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma broke into a special celebration with a dandiya dance. (Photo: X)

As India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, March 9 in Dubai, India stalwarts Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma broke into a special celebration with a dandiya dance with the match stumps in hand.

With the victory against New Zealand, the Men in Blue clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title. Previously, India won the trophy in 2002 and 2013 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning boundary to seal the victory for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Following the victory Rohit and Kohli rushed onto the field, celebrating in style with their impromptu dance.

India were crowned undefeated champions of the tournament. With the match stretching into the 49th over, and some dismissals in qucik succession added to the tension, the Indian camp stormed the field in celebration. Among them were Rohit and Kohli, who shared a heartfelt embrace before breaking to the unique celebration.

New Zealand: 251/7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out, Rachin Ravindra 37; Kuldeep Yadav 2/40, Varun Chakaravarthy 2/45. India: 254/6 in 49 overs (Rohit Sharma 76, Shreyas Iyer 48; Mitchell Santner 2/46, Michael Bracewell 2/28).

