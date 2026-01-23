ICC clears Eden Gardens as T20 World Cup 2026 faces Bangladesh shock

The Bangladesh government has officially announced a boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India, triggering the biggest geopolitical disruption to the tournament just weeks before its scheduled start. The decision confirms that Bangladesh will not travel to India, forcing the International Cricket Council to activate contingency plans, even as Eden Gardens in Kolkata has been formally cleared to host up to seven World Cup matches. The ICC now faces a dual challenge of maintaining schedule stability while managing a politically charged withdrawal from one of its Full Member nations.

Eden Gardens cleared despite tournament turmoil

On Thursday, a joint inspection team from the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India completed a comprehensive review of Eden Gardens.

The inspection covered:

Playing surface and outfield

Dressing rooms and player facilities

Broadcast infrastructure

Corporate boxes and spectator amenities

According to officials present during the visit, the ICC expressed full satisfaction with the venue’s preparedness. The Cricket Association of Bengal later confirmed that Eden Gardens is ready to play a central role in the tournament. This clears any remaining doubts over Kolkata’s hosting credentials.

Why Eden Gardens mattered in this decision

Eden Gardens had come under scrutiny after a November 2025 Test match against South Africa ended inside two days, with 40 wickets falling. While concerns were raised around pitch behaviour, the ICC had already rated the surface as satisfactory. Former ICC match referee Richie Richardson supported that assessment, while India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak admitted conditions were challenging but not unsafe. Thursday’s inspection effectively closes that chapter.

Bangladesh government confirms boycott

The major development came late Thursday evening when Bangladesh’s interim government formally informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board that the national team will not travel to India for the World Cup. Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul stated that the decision was taken after reviewing security assessments and diplomatic advisories, adding that the ICC’s assurances were deemed insufficient. This announcement makes Bangladesh the first team to officially boycott a World Cup hosted in India.

ICC stance and immediate consequences

Despite repeated requests from Bangladesh to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka, the ICC has refused to alter the tournament structure. With the boycott now confirmed:

Bangladesh’s allocated group matches stand cancelled

Scotland are set to replace Bangladesh as the next eligible team by ranking

Match venues will remain unchanged unless broadcast or logistical issues emerge

The ICC is expected to issue a formal statement within 24 hours confirming the replacement team.

What this means for Eden Gardens schedule

Eden Gardens was originally set to host three Bangladesh group matches, along with two other group fixtures, one Super Eight match, and a semi-final if Pakistan fail to qualify. While teams will change, the venue’s match count will not. This ensures Kolkata remains one of the busiest venues of the tournament, with marquee teams like England and West Indies still scheduled to play there.

Bigger implications for the T20 World Cup

Bangladesh’s withdrawal represents more than a scheduling problem. It raises questions around:

ICC’s ability to manage political risk

Security protocols for global events in the region

Precedent for government-led boycotts in cricket

For India, however, the ICC’s swift clearance of Eden Gardens reinforces confidence in hosting standards and operational readiness. From a tournament perspective, the focus now shifts to damage control, fan communication, and ensuring competitive balance remains intact despite the late change.