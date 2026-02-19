Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018624https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/icc-confirms-12-teams-for-t20-world-cup-2028-after-direct-qualification-announcement-check-3018624.html
NewsCricketICC confirms 12 teams for T20 World Cup 2028 after direct qualification announcement; check
ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP

ICC confirms 12 teams for T20 World Cup 2028 after direct qualification announcement; check

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed that 12 teams have secured direct qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC confirms 12 teams for T20 World Cup 2028 after direct qualification announcement; checkImage Credit:- X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed that 12 teams have secured direct qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028, bringing early clarity to the structure of the next global tournament. The marquee event will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, marking another major expansion phase in international T20 cricket.

The announcement came during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, where performances in the tournament have directly influenced qualification for the next edition.

Qualification Criteria Explained

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ICC introduced a performance-based qualification system designed to reward consistency and competitiveness. The direct qualification spots were decided through three primary routes:

1. Host Nations (Automatic Qualification): Australia and New Zealand qualified automatically as co-hosts of the 2028 tournament.

2. Super Eight Teams - T20 World Cup 2026: All teams that progressed to the Super Eight stage of the ongoing 2026 edition earned automatic entry into the 2028 World Cup. This move ensures that teams performing strongly on the global stage are rewarded with early qualification.

3. ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: The remaining direct spots were awarded to the highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings (cut-off after the 2026 final) that had not already qualified.

Teams Directly Qualified for T20 World Cup 2028

From Super Eight stage (T20 World Cup 2026): India, Pakistan, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, New Zealand

Co-hosts: Australia, New Zealand (already qualified via Super Eight as well)

Via ICC T20I Rankings: Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ireland

These 12 teams form the core lineup for the 2028 competition, with several major cricketing nations confirming their participation well in advance.

What Happens to Remaining Spots?

The 2028 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams in total. The remaining eight places will be decided through regional qualification tournaments held between 2026 and 2027 across ICC regions; Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and East Asia-Pacific. These qualifiers provide Associate Nations another opportunity to reach the global stage, continuing ICC’s push to expand cricket worldwide.

The ICC’s qualification model reflects a growing emphasis on performance-based progression. By linking World Cup success directly to future qualification, teams are encouraged to maintain competitiveness throughout each tournament cycle. The inclusion of emerging sides like Zimbabwe among direct qualifiers highlights the increasing balance in T20 cricket, where traditional powerhouses and rising teams now compete on nearly equal footing. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Rafale deal
Why France sells Rafales cheaper to Indonesia & costlier to India – Explained
India AI Summit 2026
Galgotias Chinese robodog row at India AI Summit explained | DNA
pasta dishes
Popular Pasta Dishes Explained Through Their Pasta Shapes
Shivam Dube
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun help India beat Netherland by 17 runs
Matheesha Pathirana
Big blow to KKR ahead of IPL 2026 ! Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 WC
India Russia Preferential Trade Deal
Oil era over? After US & Europe, India eyes mega pact with Russia – details
India AI Summit 2026
Rajma Gilawat to Rasmalai Tres Leches: Full menu of PM Modi's AI Summit dinner
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Indian startup flaunts indigenous robodog after Galgotias row | Video
Anarkali Kurta
Graceful Anarkali Kurta Sets Designed For Comfort And Elegance on Amazon
ICC T20I rankings
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma maintains top spot, Ishan enters top 10