ICC confirms 12 teams for T20 World Cup 2028 after direct qualification announcement; check

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed that 12 teams have secured direct qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028, bringing early clarity to the structure of the next global tournament. The marquee event will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, marking another major expansion phase in international T20 cricket.

The announcement came during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, where performances in the tournament have directly influenced qualification for the next edition.

Qualification Criteria Explained

The ICC introduced a performance-based qualification system designed to reward consistency and competitiveness. The direct qualification spots were decided through three primary routes:

1. Host Nations (Automatic Qualification): Australia and New Zealand qualified automatically as co-hosts of the 2028 tournament.

2. Super Eight Teams - T20 World Cup 2026: All teams that progressed to the Super Eight stage of the ongoing 2026 edition earned automatic entry into the 2028 World Cup. This move ensures that teams performing strongly on the global stage are rewarded with early qualification.

3. ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: The remaining direct spots were awarded to the highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings (cut-off after the 2026 final) that had not already qualified.

Teams Directly Qualified for T20 World Cup 2028

From Super Eight stage (T20 World Cup 2026): India, Pakistan, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, New Zealand

Co-hosts: Australia, New Zealand (already qualified via Super Eight as well)

Via ICC T20I Rankings: Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ireland

These 12 teams form the core lineup for the 2028 competition, with several major cricketing nations confirming their participation well in advance.

What Happens to Remaining Spots?

The 2028 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams in total. The remaining eight places will be decided through regional qualification tournaments held between 2026 and 2027 across ICC regions; Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and East Asia-Pacific. These qualifiers provide Associate Nations another opportunity to reach the global stage, continuing ICC’s push to expand cricket worldwide.

The ICC’s qualification model reflects a growing emphasis on performance-based progression. By linking World Cup success directly to future qualification, teams are encouraged to maintain competitiveness throughout each tournament cycle. The inclusion of emerging sides like Zimbabwe among direct qualifiers highlights the increasing balance in T20 cricket, where traditional powerhouses and rising teams now compete on nearly equal footing.