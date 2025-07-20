ICC Confirms Host For World Test Championship Finals In 2027, 2029, And 2031

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced that England will continue to host the next three World Test Championship (WTC) finals. The finals for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 editions will be played in England, following its successful run as host for the previous three tournaments.

“The Board also confirmed the awarding of hosting rights for the ICC World Test Championship Finals for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 editions to the England and Wales Cricket Board, following a successful track record in hosting recent finals,” the ICC said in a media release.

England previously hosted the 2021 WTC final between India and New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The 2023 edition saw India face Australia at The Oval, and most recently, the 2025 final was held at Lord’s, where South Africa defeated Australia to become WTC champions. South Africa lifted the Test mace after chasing down 282 runs, with Aiden Markram scoring a match-winning 136 at Lord’s.

ICC Updates On Afghan Women Cricketers

The ICC also addressed developments regarding women cricketers of Afghan descent who have been displaced. “The initiative is being advanced through a collaborative effort led by the ICC, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA), under the supervision of ICC Deputy Chair Mr Imran Khwaja,” the statement noted.

The programme aims to provide structured support for these athletes through high-performance training, opportunities in domestic competitions, and inclusion in major ICC global events such as the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in India and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England.

USA Cricket Under Scrutiny

USA Cricket continues to face scrutiny from the ICC, which has placed the governing body on notice. The ICC has given USA Cricket three months to implement necessary reforms.

“In relation to USA Cricket, the ICC reiterated its previous position and confirmed that the organisation remains on notice. USA Cricket is required to undertake comprehensive governance reforms, including but not limited to completing free and fair elections within a three-month period. The Board, however, reserves the right to take such actions as it deems appropriate,” the ICC added.

South Africa defeated Australia in the 2025 WTC Final and clinched their first ICC trophy in 20th century.